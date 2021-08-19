Spurs coach Nuno Espirito Santo said that ‘the feelgood factor is gone’ after their 1-0 defeat at Pacos de Ferreira.

The first leg of their Europa Conference League leaves them needing a convincing victory in the return match in order to progress.

Speaking after the game, Santo said: “As a team we were not organised enough and didn't play the ball quick enough.

"We didn't underestimate them. The decision was made and the main decision was to use all of the squad.

"It impacts a lot. Nobody likes to lose a game and not play well. The feelgood factor is gone but that's football. Now we have to get it back on Sunday."

New signing Bryan Gil played but failed to make an impact, but the former Wolves boss was not too concerned.

“Bryan started well. We still have to find the right position for him. This game we changed his position two times,” he said.

'Harry is our player' - Nuno refuses to be drawn on Kane speculation

We need to be patient with all the players. When a player changes country we need to realise we need to be patient. However, I think with the quality Cristian Romero has, his adaptation will be quicker."

Asked about wantaway striker Harry Kane, Santo gave little detail, saying: "He trained today with the group of players who trained in England."

Tottenham visit Santo’s previous club Wolves on Sunday in their next Premier League match.

