Spain will not entertain any notion of fear as they prepare for their mouthwatering Euro 2022 quarter-final clash with England, says midfielder Aitana Bonmati.

Ad

England have won three matches out of three so far - scoring 14 goals and conceding none - and have generated a frenzied atmosphere in front of their home fans at each of their fixtures.

Euro 2022 Late Cardona goal for Spain sets up meeting with England in quarter-finals 17 HOURS AGO

But Bonmati is relishing the chance to upset the odds.

“It’s motivating," the Barcelona schemer said. "I’m not scared and I think my team-mates aren’t scared either.

“We played against England in the Arnold Clark Cup [on February 20, a 0-0 draw], we know that they are a good team and they have had many good performances.

"We have seen their three group games and they did very well.

“But we think we can beat them if we improve our style and play better [than against Denmark].”

Fellow Spaniard Ona Batlle backed up Bonmati's comments, reckoning that her side will know all there is to know about the Lionesses before they walk out at the Amex on Wednesday night.

Batlle said: “We've seen a lot of their games and I think they play really well, really good. They have a really good squad and it is not just the starting players. Everyone there is a good player.

“They are very strong and they are playing in England, so they have that [home advantage]. But that's going to be a boost for us because we know everything [about them] and we are ready for them.

“I think we can do it.”

Euro 2022 England march into quarter-finals with five-goal win YESTERDAY AT 18:05