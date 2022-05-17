Jordan Nobbs has been left out of England's provisional squad for the upcoming Women’s Euro 2022 due to a knee injury, but Manchester City’s Steph Houghton has received a call-up.

Both Nobbs, 29, and Houghton, 34, were doubts after suffering serious injuries during the latest Women's Super League campaign, but Houghton has been deemed fit enough for the squad, while Nobbs’ injury has forced her to miss out altogether.

Arsenal midfielder Nobbs suffered a serious knee injury which ended her season early, while Houghton missed the majority of the 2021/22 season with an Achilles problem and hasn't played since January.

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson replaced Houghton as captain for the upcoming tournament, and will have Millie Bright and Ellen White as vice-captains.

Houghton’s Manchester City colleague Chloe Kelly, 24, has recovered from a knee injury of her own to make the cut, while Chelsea forward Fran Kirby, 28, and Aston Villa loanee Jill Scott, 35, have both been included despite being recently sidelined.

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman must submit her final 23-player squad on June 26, before they face Austria in the opening game of the tournament at Manchester United's Old Trafford on July 6.

Commenting on her provisional selection, Wiegman said: "We look forward to welcoming those who have been working individually and with their clubs on their fitness in the past few weeks.

"We are hoping to have them back on the pitch when the series of pre-camps start, so we can see where they are at."

England provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles (all Chelsea), Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes (all Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem (all Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Ellen White (all Manchester City), Beth Mead, Nikita Parris (both Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).

