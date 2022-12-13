Hugo Lloris has revealed that he sent a text Harry Kane to offer his support after the England forward missed his second penalty in England's 2-1 defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Kane converted his first penalty in the match, but missed a second spot-kick against his Tottenham team-mate which would have made the score 2-2.

The England captain blazed his 84th minute effort over the bar and France held on to seal their place in the last four, while Kane was in tears at the final whistle.

Ahead of France's semi-final clash with Morocco on Wednesday night, Lloris says he offered his support to Kane immediately after the match.

The Tottenham captain told reporters: “I don't need to go too much further, but we had a text after the game, but it was not easy to find the words straight after the game in the changing room.

“I think he needed some rest, but it was a difficult time for the England national team and for Harry.

"But I think he can be proud of what he's done for the national team during this World Cup. I think in football history many top players miss important penalties.

“Players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe - and I've no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and continue to shine for Tottenham and his national team."

Lloris, who is bidding to become the first captain to win back-to-back World Cups, says France will have to raise their level if they are to beat Morocco who have conceded just one goal all tournament.

"We can only have admiration and respect on their journey," he said.

"But there is no doubt: when you eliminate Belgium, Spain, Portugal, there is a lot of quality on the pitch.

"It will be a formidable opponent. We must also take into account the hostile context that there will be in the stadium. We will have to be ready to raise our level."

France boss Didier Deschamps says it is "a pleasure" to manage the current crop of France players at his disposal.

"The team does not surprise me," he said. "Some players did not necessarily have the experience of the international level, you never know how they can react to the competition and the emotional side that there is around.

"But there is a very positive dynamic that has set in. On a daily basis, it's a pleasure to be with this group."

