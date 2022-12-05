Morocco will be looking to cause another big upset when they come up against Spain in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Prior to their defeat against Japan in the final group game, Spain looked like one of the strongest teams in the tournament.
Their 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica proved pivotal in getting them through the group on goal difference in second place.
It’s arguably given them a slightly easier route to the final, should they get there, as they avoid potentially playing Brazil, and one of Argentina or the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
First, they must beat Morocco, which they should not take for granted.
When is Morocco v Spain?
The last 16 World Cup match between Morocco and Spain kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Tuesday, 6 December.
Which TV channel is Morocco v Spain on?
The knockout game between Morocco and Spain will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 14:00 GMT.
How to follow Morocco v Spain
We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com. You can also follow along via the Eurosport app.
Morocco v Spain head-to-head
Spain and Morocco have met just three times with only one match in the last 60 years, which came at the last World Cup when they played an exciting 2-2 draw.
That’s the best result Morocco have had against Spain, as the European side beat them 1-0 and 3-2 in 1961 during World Cup qualification.
Morocco are the only African side left in this year’s tournament.
World Cup quarter-final schedule
|Match
|Date (UK time)
|Stadium
|Japan/Croatia v Brazil/South Korea
|December 9 at 15:00
|Education City Stadium
|Netherlands v Argentina
|December 9 at 19:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Morocco/Spain v Portugal/Switzerland
|December 10 at 15:00
|Al Thumama Stadium
|England v France
|December 10 at 19:00
|Al Bayt stadium
