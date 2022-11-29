Christian Pulisic has said he will be "ready" for USA’s World Cup 2022 round of 16 clash with the Netherlands after going off injured following his winner against Iran

Needing victory in the final Group B clash, Pulisic scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute, finishing from close range.

However, the goal seemed to have come at a cost as the Chelsea forward collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he put the ball into the net, leaving him in pain on the turf.

After lengthy treatment, Pulisic struggled for the remainder of the half and was eventually withdrawn at the break.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital with an abdominal injury and took to Instagram after the game to provide an update on his condition.

“So f*****g proud of my guys I’ll be ready Saturday don’t worry."

USA coach Gregg Berhalter was far more cautious about his star man’s involvement against the Dutch, stating: "He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“He was feeling some dizziness after a blow to his abdomen."

Pulisic’s goal meant the US progressed from Group A behind England having drawn two and won one of their three games.

After draws against Wales and England respectively, the joint hosts for the next tournament in 2026 eked out a narrow win over Iran.

Leeds' Brenden Aaronson was Pulisic's half-time replacement.

The last 16 game against the Netherlands takes place on December 3 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

