Share
avant-match
Race
Follow the Italian Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 15:00 on 11 September 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
LAP 51/53 - WE MAY FINISH UNDER SAFETY CAR
The machine has come out to tow away the stranded McLaren car, but it is likely that we finish this one behind the safety car with just two laps to go.
LAP 49/53 - VERSTAPPEN AND LECLERC BOX
Verstappen also comes in for a fresh set of soft tyres under the safety car. Leclerc comes in later in the lap for the same tyres. Will the race resume with four laps left?
LAP 48/53 - RUSSELL PITS
Russell pits for a fresh set of soft tyres for the last five laps.
LAP 47/53 - RICCIARDO PULLS OVER!
Ricciardo reports an engine issue and he pulls over by the Lesmo corners. Teams look like they are getting ready in the pits. We have a safety car! This changes everything!
LAP 43/53 - PEREZ PITS
Perez has finally decided to box again as his hard tyres could go on any longer. He comes in from P5, and he comes back out in P7. He will need to get back past Norris and Hamilton on the track with ten laps remaining.
LAP 41/53 - VERSTAPPEN'S RACE TO LOSE
It is now Max's race to lose here. Leclerc has not been able to close the gap to the race leader, as it remains at 17 seconds with 11 laps to go.
LAP 37/53 - GREAT OVERTAKE!
Best overtake of the race so far. Norris pits from P4, but a slow stop by the McLaren mechanics means he fails to clear both his team-mate and Gasly! Hamilton, who is just behind them, capitalises and gets past both Norris and Gasly with one move down into the Curva Grande. Brilliant stuff. He is up into P7.
LAP 34/53 - LECLERC PITS
Leclerc opts to scrap the one-stop strategy, and he comes in for a set of soft tyres until the end of the Grand Prix. He emerges back out ahead of Russell and is in P2. Verstappen takes the lead of the race, and he is 19 seconds ahead of the Ferrari. Can Leclerc close the gap?
LAP 33/53 - SAINZ GETS PAST PEREZ
Brilliant overtake from Sainz into the Variante della Roggia to get past Perez. He is now into 5th.
LAP 32/53 - ALONSO OUT OF THE RACE
The Alpine pit wall tell Alonso over the radio to box in order to retire the car. There seems to be some sort of power unit issue with the car.
LAP 31/53 - SAINZ PITS
Carlos Sainz makes an interesting strategy call, and fits the soft compound tyre - seemingly until the end of the race. He emerges back out behind Perez and in P8. He will need to overtake him on the track.
LAP 30/53 - VERSTAPPEN SETS NEW FASTEST LAP
The Red Bull is maintaining his pace on his set of medium tyres. He remains in P2, but the gap to Leclerc ahead of him has now dropped to 7.1 seconds.
LAP 27/53 - HAMILTON UP INTO P6
Lewis Hamilton gets past Fernando Alonso into Turn 1 with the help of DRS. He is now up to P6. Both of them have still yet to pit, which implies that they are looking to make the one-stop work.
LAP 26/53 - VERSTAPPEN PITS
The race leader pits for a set of mediums, and he emerges back out in P2, around ten seconds behind Leclerc. Let's see how this stint plays out.
LAP 24/53 - RUSSELL PITS
George Russell pits from second place, and fits the harder compound tyre. He emerges back out in front of Norris and is now in P4 and in some clean air.
LAP 20/53 - UNDERCUT DOES NOT WORK FOR GASLY
Ricciardo pits a lap after Gasly, and emerges back out in front of him - the undercut has not worked for AlphaTauri. Ricciardo is now in 12th, with Gasly behind him in 13th.
Sainz, who is in P4 and twelve seconds behind his teammate, is reporting that he is really struggling with his pace.
LAP 19/53 - GASLY PITS
Gasly comes in from P6 and he fits the harder tyre. He emerges back out in 16th place.
LAP 17/53 - HAMILTON UP TO 11TH
Lewis Hamilton is slowly making his way up the pack as he is now up into 11th after getting past Lance Stroll. He has reported that his medium tyres are struggling. Kevin Magnussen is also given a five second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
CLASSIFICATION: VER, RUS, LEC, SAI, RIC, GAS, NOR, ALO
LAP 14/53 - SAINZ UP TO P4
Sainz is storming through the field in this first stint, and he gets past Ricciardo and he is up into P4. He is now directly behind his teammate.
Meanwhile, for Leclerc, it is expected that he will remain on these medium tyres until the end of the Grand Prix as Ferrari have opted for a one-stop strategy. Will this work out for them?
LAP 13/53 - LECLERC PITS!
The Ferrari driver decides to pit under the virtual safety car, and fits the medium tyre. The green flag is waved for the drivers to resume racing, but Leclerc comes out back in front of Ricciardo and in P3.
LAP 12/53 - VETTEL IS OUT OF THE RACE
Vettel pulls out to the side of the track as his car has a failure. A virtual safety car has been deployed.
LAP 10/53 - SAINZ IS FLYING
Carlos Sainz, who started in P18, is already up into P7! He makes a good move on Norris into Turn 1. Could he be at an outside chance of getting a podium today?
LAP 7/53 - PEREZ PITS
Sergio Perez comes in for an early stop for a set of hard tyres, and tyre smoke can clearly be seen from the right front brake disc. Concern on the Red Bull pit wall. His engineer has told him to move the brake bias towards the rear in an attempt to sort the issue. He emerges right at the back.
LAP 5/53 - VERSTAPPEN UP TO P2
Verstappen is flying here as he gets past Russell down into Turn 1. He is already up into second place, and he is just two seconds down the road from Leclerc, who remains out in front.
LAP 2/53 - VERSTAPPEN UP TO P3
Verstappen gets past Ricciardo down the start/finish straight with ease and he is already up into the podium positions after starting down in P7.
LAP 1/53 - LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO
We are underway here in Monza. Leclerc gets off the line well and leads into Turn 1. Russell tries to get past, but has to take the escape road and cut the chicane. Ricciardo is up to third, with Verstappen already up to fourth!
Norris has an awful start and he is now down in sixth.
WE ARE ALMOST SET
The formation lap is now underway as lights out will be in a couple of minutes.
CAN MCLAREN GET UP THERE TODAY?
McLaren have a great opportunity today to score some good points, with Lando Norris starting in P3, and Daniel Ricciardo up in fourth due to grid penalties. After a 1-2 finish at this circuit last year for the team, could that happen again?
EIGHT POLES FOR LECLERC
Charles Leclerc is the first Ferrari driver since Michael Schumacher in 2004 to seal eight pole positions in a season.
Back in 2019, the Monegasque driver secured a famous win in front of the tifosi at Monza after starting from pole position.
ONE MINUTE'S SILENCE
The grid falls silent as a one minute silence for HM Queen Elizabeth II is observed.
A SPECIAL GUEST ON THE MONZA GRID
Kimi Raikkonen is here at the Italian Grand Prix.
A TRIBUTE TO THE QUEEN
Here is Sir Jackie Stewart.
FINAL GRID - REVISED
There was some confusion how it all stacked up with penalties, but the FIA have cleared things up.
QUALIFYING - LECLERC TAKES POLE
Here's the full report on that.
WELCOME
We'll have live coverage of the Italian Grand Prix this afternoon.
Italian Grand Prix - LIVE