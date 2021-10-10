13:00 - Formation lap!

Here we go, everyone! The drivers (all on intermediates) have embarked on their formation lap around Istanbul Park! It's very wet for the start of the Turkish Grand Prix! That should make the first lap interesting!

12:55 - Don't count out Leclerc

Charles Leclerc starts in P3 and the Ferraris have looked strong in recent races. Don't count them out! They might be dark horses this afternoon.

It's a shame for Carlos Sainz that he is starting from the back of the grid after taking an engine change.

12:50 - Title duel continued!

There's no doubting what the dominant storyline has been in 2021! Hamilton and Verstappen have gone head-to-head for the drivers' championship with just TWO points between them before this race!

Verstappen starts in P2 while Hamilton is in P11 after the engine change, but don't count on the pair not getting in a tangle again?

12:45 - Difficult conditions!

Certainly not for the first time this season, the conditions will be very wet for the start of this race! Of course, the rain caused mayhem at the Russian Grand Prix two years ago. How will it affect things this afternoon?

12:40 - The grid

Here's how they line up for the Turkish GP... 1) Bottas 2) Verstappen 3) Leclerc 4) Gasly 5) Alonso 6) Perez 7) Norris 8) Stroll 9) Tsunoda 10) Vettel 11) Hamilton 12) Ocon 13) Russell 14) Schumacher 15) Ricciardo 16) Latifi 17) Giovinazzi 18) Raikkonen 19) Mazepin 20) Sainz

12:30 - Welcome!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Turkish Grand Prix. We'll bring you all the action as it happens at Istanbul Park where it looks pretty wet!

Valtteri Bottas starts on pole position despite Lewis Hamilton winning qualifying yesterday. The seven-times world champion had to take a 10-place grid penalty due to a change of engine. Max Verstappen starts in P2.

QUALIFYING REPORT

It was mission accomplished for Lewis Hamilton as he topped the timing sheets in qualifying, meaning he will start the Turkish Grand Prix in 11th place after a penalty for an engine change.

Mercedes were concerned about the state of Hamilton’s car, and opted to change his internal combustion engine.

Hamilton piled pressure on himself by saying he had to win qualifying to limit the damage, and he did exactly that with a time of 1:22.868.

