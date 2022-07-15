Rory McIlroy is eyeing up Cameron Smith’s top spot at The Open as he heads into the weekend in contention for the Claret Jug, and feels he is in a “great position” to capitalise.

Currently in joint third place, three shots behind Cameron Smith and one from Cameron Young, McIlroy shot 68 on Friday as he looked to back up the 66 he finished with on Thursday, and was pleased with his effort where he believes he “adapted well” to the conditions.

“Yeah I think it was good,” he told Sky Sports.

“You know it’s the first time we’ve seen this golf course in a different wind this week, and it switched on us very early on, yeah, we’ve been used to playing the front nine backing off the left and then the last few holes down off the right and it was the complete opposite out there today.

“I thought I adapted pretty well, played well coming in and stuck to my game plan well and yeah, look I’m picking holes in everything and I’m sort of walking off thinking I could have been a couple better, but I’m in a great position going into the weekend.”

Smith produced a record-breaking effort at 13-under to take the lead of the Championship, three shots clear of McIlroy, who has expressed his excitement heading into the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to (taking on Smith), Cam Smith’s been playing really well this year and so has Cameron Young,” he admitted as he looks to catch both players over the weekend.

“Cam (Smith) winning the Players, and I feel like he’s really stepped his level of his game up over the last 18 months, and I actually played a few holes with Cameron Young in a practice round here earlier in the week.

"Both phenomenal players, a great leaderboard, obviously DJ (Dustin Johnson) there, Viktor Hovland there.

“It’s going to be a great weekend and it’s nice to be in the mix.”

