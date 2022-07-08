The winner’s purse for victory at next week’s Open Championship has hit the £2 million mark for the first time.

St Andrews will play host to the event’s 150th anniversary, and the winner’s prize is an increase of £300,000 on what Collin Morikawa picked up for victory at Royal St George’s in 2021.

The total purse for the event stands at £11.2 million.

"There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016."

Slumbers is happy with how the prize money will be allocated, and that the R&A is growing the game at all levels.

"We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open,” he said.

While the winning figure is huge, it is dwarfed by the near £4 million Charl Schwartzel took home for his victory at the inaugural LIV Golf Series event at the Centurion Club last month.

The LIV golfers are in focus, following their suspensions from the PGA Tour, but all eligible players are free to takin e part the Open as the qualification criteria had been set before a ball was struck at Centurion Club.

All professionals who qualify are guaranteed at least £5,800, while those who make the cut will take home at least £27,000.

