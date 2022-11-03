Tiger Woods is set to make a rare public appearance on a golf course, as reports suggest he has committed to play alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest instalment of The Match.

The 15-time major winner has only played in three tournaments in 2022, all majors.

He returned to action following a car crash in 2021 at the Masters in April, and performed with credit despite looking in serious discomfort.

Woods played in the US PGA Championship and Open Championship and despite saying his fitness was improving his results got progressively worse.

"People have no idea what I have to go through and the hours of the work on the body, pre and post, each and every single day to do what I just did,” Woods said in July. “That's what people don't understand. They don't see. And then you think about playing more events on top of that, it's hard enough just to do what I did.

“I'm not retiring from the game. But I don't know if I will be physically able to play back here again when it comes back around. I'll be able to play future British Opens, yes, but eight years' time, I doubt if I'll be competitive at this level.

“It's a struggle just playing the three events I played this year. That in itself was something I'm very proud of. I was able to play these three events, considering what has transpired.

“Hopefully we do more hard work and give myself some more chances next year to play a few more events.”

Woods did not give a date as to when he would play again, but it seems he is set to compete under lights in The Match.

According to a report from Golf Digest, Woods has signed up to play 12 holes under floodlights at the Pelican Club in Florida on December 10.

Should his appearance be confirmed, it would be Woods’ third appearance in The Match.

He took on Phil Mickelson in the first edition in 2018, before returning alongside NFL star Peyton Manning against Mickelson and another quarterback in the shape of Tom Brady.

While an appearance on The Match for Woods would be a welcome sight for fans of the sport, it would not answer questions about his well-being.

There is still the prospect of Woods teeing it up the previous week in the Hero World Challenge.

That is Woods’ own tournament run by his foundation in the Bahamas.

It is a limited-field event and when players were confirmed last month three spots were left unfilled.

