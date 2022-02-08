The Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Polina Bolgareva has tested positive for Covid-19 the day after testing delayed their women's ice hockey match against Canada.

The match was delayed by one hour due to confusion over test results, with the Canadian women's team refusing to play until the results were ready.

Canada won the match 6-1, but attentions will now turn to the health and safety of the players involved in light of Bolgareva's positive result.

"Everybody saw how we played against Canada with masks and took them off after the second period," said ROC coach Evgeny Bobariko.

"When we received the results of our tests. They were all negative.

"We arrived at the Olympic Village after the game against Canada and found out that Polina had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I don’t understand how this happened. Her test in the morning that had shown a negative result suddenly became positive."

Canada's Emily Clark was removed from the warm-up ahead of the match after producing an inconclusive test result.

