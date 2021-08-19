World number 33 Gary Wilson described his British Open second round match against the returning Stephen Hendry as, ‘an embarrassment.’

Wilson was a 3-0 winner in Leicester as both players struggled to find their best form.

The 52-year-old Scot Hendry had a pot success of only 71 per cent, while Wilson did not manage a break over 50.

Speaking on ITV after the match was over, he was scathing about both players’ performances: “I’m always honest and I’m going to be totally honest – I don’t know what to say about that game.

“Stephen’s trying to get back to where he was before, but to be honest, that was an embarrassment.

The whole match was an embarrassment really, Stephen would probably tell you the same if he was being ultra honest.

“Dear me, the balls that were being snatched and missed. It was pretty bad, like.”

“I wasn’t getting punished but I was so unhappy with the way I was hitting the ball, it wasn’t really about Stephen anymore.

“I was just terrible, really, really bad.”

Wilson will face Chinese player Xu Si in the round of 32 on Friday.

Hendry himself admitted how poorly he had played, saying: “I left my cue action on the practice table. It was not good today.

I butchered the break off in the first frame. For me to beat these players I need to get off to a good start and I didn’t today.

“If I play bad shots my head goes down and you can’t afford that at this level.”

