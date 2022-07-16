Mark Williams demonstrated nerves of steel to knock in a superb clearance of 62 in the final frame to beat Liam Highfield in European Masters qualifying.
The three-time world champion, who as his followers on social media will know has spent much of the summer playing pool, made a slow start and trailed 2-1 and 4-2.
Ad
But he is one of the strongest match players in the game and pegged Highfield back.
European Masters
O'Sullivan to face namesake O'Sullivan as Trump discovers opponent
Highfield got in first in the decider and led 61-0, but he missed a tough cut to the bottom left, and it proved costly.
Williams played a trademark drag shot to knock in the opening red and hold for a colour.
He picked off the simple reds, but the final two were welded together.
Williams assessed his options, and opted to drop in behind them. It required the touch of a surgeon, but he placed the white exactly where he wanted it. He repeated the shot on the second of the reds and went to complete a break of 62 to seal a 5-4 win and his place in the event proper.
- Robert Milkins fined for 'unacceptable' drunken behaviour at Turkish Masters
- Such a big event' – O'Sullivan and Carter set to clash at Championship League snooker
Stephen Maguire suffered a shock 5-4 defeat to Oliver Brown, while Dominic Dale claimed a 5-3 win over Joe Perry.
Yan Bingtao lost the opening two frames, but rallied to beat Pang Junxu 5-2 and Kyren Wilson beat Stephen Craigie by the same scoreline.
- - -
Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk
European Masters
‘One of the biggest shocks’ – Snooker world rocked by ‘incredible’ O’Sullivan loss
European Masters
The joy that O'Sullivan still provides is needed now more than ever
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad