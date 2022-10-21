Ronnie O'Sullivan has paid tribute to who he considers to be the "best player in the world for a few years now" - and that is Neil Robertson.

O'Sullivan has always respected Robertson, who is now through to the semi-finals in Belfast, and gave the Australian some very serious recognition from a legend of the sport.

The seven-time world champion not only said that Robertson was the best in the world, but made it clear that he has been for a good while now.

"It's a proper game because they are two fantastic players," O'Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio.

"Two heavyweights. Neil Robertson, for me, has been the best player in the world for a few years now.

"He has been the most consistent, an amazing player, playing against probably one of the hardest match players we have ever had in the game.

"A brilliant game to watch, you know."

The Australian came out stronger after the mid-session interval and an even start to the match and remains on course to become the first player to win all four Home Nations trophies.

Robertson will play either Mark Williams or Mark Allen in the last four at the Waterfront Hall on Saturday.

