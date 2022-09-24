Ronnie O’Sullivan and Reanne Evans secured their first win on Saturday in the World Mixed Doubles.

O’Sullivan and Evans had lost their first match earlier in the day, going down 3-1 to Judd Trump and Ng On-Yee.

Ad

They were facing Neil Robertson who was paired with Mink Nutcharut, who lost their first game earlier on Saturday to Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna by the same scoreline.

Snooker Trump and On-Yee triumph, Selby and Kenna win as World Mixed Doubles get underway 6 HOURS AGO

This time it was O’Sullivan and Evans’ turn to pull off a 3-1 win, with the first set going their opponents’ way 61-50.

The pair then rattled off three consecutive frames, 135-0, 95-23, and 57-3, with an O’Sullivan 111 break the highlight.

Trump and On-Yee were then out to contest the day’s next match against Selby and Kenna in Milton Keynes.

Snooker World Mixed doubles LIVE - O'Sullivan and Evans win, Trump/On Yee face Selby/Kenna 12 HOURS AGO