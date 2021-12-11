Luca Brecel crushed Anthony McGill 6-1 to reach the final of the Scottish Open.

The semi-final was being held in Llandudno, Wales, due to Covid-19 restrictions, and the Belgian hit the ground running with his biggest break coming in the first frame.

Ad

Brecel, who was the losing finalist in last weekend’s UK Championship, put down a break of 96 which McGill had no answer to.

Scottish Open ‘Just a delight!’ – O’Sullivan shows his shot-making craft with ‘perfect cueing’ 3 HOURS AGO

The second was scrappier, with McGill just missing out 51-60, as Brecel kept up his resilient performance.

A third (67-11), fourth (60-42) and fifth (58-1) had no huge breaks of note, but left him one frame away from another shot at a title.

McGill - a runner-up in the 2012 edition of the tournament - gave himself hope with an impressive break of 90 to reduce the deficit, before Brecel secured a 77-54 win in the final frame.

Brecel will play John Higgins in Sunday’s final after the Scottish veteran defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan in the first semi-final.

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open ‘Potential game-changer?’ – Higgins misses easy pot in O’Sullivan clash 3 HOURS AGO