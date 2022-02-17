Graeme Dott squeezed past Steven Hallworth 4-3 in the Welsh Open qualifiers.
The Scottish veteran fell behind 57-23 in the first frame, but hit back with three impressive frames.
Each was won by at least a half-century, as Dott put breaks of 52, 96 and 53 on the board.
Hallworth pulled two back, but a 72-8 decisive seventh gave him the win.
In the day’s other late game, Iran’s Soheil Vahedi defeated Reanne Evans with an emphatic 4-1 result.
Earlier on Thursday, Mark King lost 4-3 to Liam Highfield but there was rare drama when King managed to win a frame having needed five frames to overhaul his opponent.
Elsewhere, Yuan Sijun demolished Fraser Patrick 4-0 in his qualifier, and the experienced Barry Pinches lost 4-2 to Zak Surety.
Home favourite Ryan Day was able to get out of the qualifiers when he defeated Chang Bingyu 4-2, and Ali Carter defeated Lei Peifan by the same scoreline.
Hammad Miah defeated his amateur opponent, Scotland’s Ross Muir, 4-2.
Another Welshman, Duane Jones, failed to make his way through as he lost to Ashley Carty 4-1 ahead of the late kick offs.
