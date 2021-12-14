Selby 0-0 Hawkins (4-37)

You need to settle quickly in these best of sevens, and Mark hasn't yet. A poor safety leaves Barry a shot to nothing, which he makes, and Mark returns to the table tucked in tight behind the green. It takes three attempts to escape, shipping eight points as a result, but Barry hands four straight back when he sails the white serenely into the yellow pocket.

Ad

Selby 0-0 Hawkins (0-28)

World Grand Prix Williams benefits from 'monster' fluke in defeat to Lisowski 3 HOURS AGO

Mark's first shot is a wild attempt at a long red to the bottom right, which misses by a wide margin and leaves Barry in. A good recovery pot on the blue keeps him going early in the break, but after ticking the pack open he can't locate position on his next red and Barry's break is nixed on 28.

Boyz II Baize

Our MC Tahir Hajat announces the players into the arena. Barry, who won this event in 2017, strides in first and is soon followed by the Jester. Here we go then, first to four for a place in the next round.

Heads up

Selbz might have the four world titles, but between the two it's the Hawk that has the edge, albeit just about. Barry has landed butter side up in 17 of their 32 meetings. It was Mark that emerged victorious in their only ever final though, when he hosed down Barry 11-3 in the 2018 China Open, and he'll be the favourite today. It's best of seven mind, brief and breezy, so anything could happen.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to the Grand Prix where you won't be scratching your head on a Sunday evening, confused about how it's been decided. We've got more action from Coventry for you today, with two lively ones in this afternoon session. Ricky Walden and Stuart Bingham will cross swords on table two, and we'll keep you update on that while we focus on our feature match, Mark Selby versus Barry Hawkins.

---

'I’ll treat Ronnie to dinner' – Gould thanks O'Sullivan after shock victory over Zhao

The 'Pinner Potter' admitted he was sitting with a cup of tea on Friday after losing 4-2 to John Higgins in the last 16 of the Scottish Open in Llandudno on Thursday with no thoughts of playing in the Grand Prix this week.

But his practice partner O'Sullivan's 5-4 victory over Li Hang in the Scottish Open last eight denied Hang the remaining spot at the coveted year-ending event with Gould taking full advantage as he completed a 4-2 win over top seed Zhao Xintong in the first round.

How to watch the event

In many European territories, although not in the UK, you can stream the 2021 World Grand Prix live and on-demand on discovery+

You will also be able to follow all the latest action from the event with our live updates, reports and stories on the Eurosport app and at eurosport.co.uk.

Qualification

The Scottish Open was the final event in the race to qualify for the World Grand Prix.

Only the top 32 on the one-year ranking list at the end of the Scottish Open final were able to progress to Coventry.

The seeding is unconventional as it goes off the one-year list, leaving UK Championship winner Zhao as the top seed and the likes of O’Sullivan (seventh) and Trump (13th) way down the charts.

That could mean some tasty matches before the business end of the tournament.

Schedule Tuesday December 14

13:00 - Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby

13:00 - Ricky Walden v Stuart Bingham

15:00 - John Higgins v Tom Ford

15:00 - David B Gilbert v Ali Carter

19:00 - Judd Trump v Ben Woollaston

19:00 - Anthony McGill v Stephen Maguire

20:00 - Neil Robertson v Noppon Saengkham

20:00 - Mark Allen v Cao Yupeng

--

Stream top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Grand Prix 'I’ll treat Ronnie to dinner' – Gould thanks O'Sullivan after shock victory over Zhao 3 HOURS AGO