'It means a lot' - Carlos Alcaraz delighted with win over 'best player in history on clay' Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz came up against the greatest clay-court player of all time in his compatriot Rafael Nadal, and overcame an injury scare to win 6-2 1-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open to set up a meeting with Novak Djokovic. It was Alcaraz's first ever win over the 21-time Grand Slam winner as he goes about making his own impact on the game of tennis.