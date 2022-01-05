Toni Nadal has urged Novak Djokovic to "clear up doubts as a sign of human sensitivity and understanding" over his Australian Open exemption.

Djokovic, who had pulled out of the ATP Cup, wrote on Instagram: "Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet. I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!!"

The backlash has been fierce from many quarters , given Australia has had some of the harshest restrictions in the world, with many citizens stranded overseas and unable to return.

Nadal, whose nephew Rafael is in Australia ready to compete, reacted to the development in his latest column for El Pais and made it clear that he hopes Djokovic will "clear up doubts" regarding his exemption.

"Almost six million people have lost their lives due to this damn virus, and many other millions who have received the vaccine," he wrote in his latest column in El Pais

"I must admit that, until Tuesday's announcement, I thought that the Serbian player would give up participating in the tournament, or that he would get the vaccine.

"The way I understand it, if you have requested and received an exemption, then it's because you must not have been administered any of the authorised [vaccines].

"I want to think that Novak Djokovic is no stranger to all this and that he will clear up doubts as a sign of human sensitivity and understanding.

It would be good if Djokovic gave some explanation.

"He does not have the obligation to give information regarding his privacy, but at the same time, he must be aware that it is a world reference at a time of serious health crisis.

"At a time, also, of great sensitivity, due to the enormous pain that the virus is causing."

'That was just ridiculous' - Djokovic's top five shots in 2021

In reference to the strict conditions imposed throughout the pandemic by the Australian government, he went on to cite relatives who "have not been able to see or meet in more than two years".

Australian Open organisers confirmed Djokovic's medical exemption was granted following a "rigorous review process" involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.

The 34-year-old is currently tied on 20 Grand Slam singles titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and is out to move clear of the legendary pair at Melbourne Park.

