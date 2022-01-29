Nick Kyrgios could not resist poking fun at Thanasi Kokkinakis after the pair’s sensational run in the Australian Open men’s doubles ended with a trophy.

The temperamental Aussie is a lesser-spotted figure in the second week at a Grand Slam but has discovered a new lease of life on the doubles court alongside his friend.

Ad

Australian Open 'Get him out!' - Kyrgios demands fan is chucked out in doubles final drama 3 HOURS AGO

“This week has been a dream come true for me. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” said Kyrgios.

“I’m super happy. I don’t even know how we’re doing this or what’s going on right now to be brutally honest.”

Kyrgios then turned to his team-mate Kokkinakis and said: “I know this big boy’s going to be out tonight, so ladies… let’s go!"

He quickly added: "I’ve got to stop now, I’ve crossed the line."

Highlights: Kyrgios and Kokkinakis take Australian Open doubles glory

Kyrgios’ career has been largely defined by events away from the racquet, but he followed up a commendable second-round exit to men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev with a thrilling run alongside Kokkinakis.

Injuries and illness had limited Kokkinakis’ time on the big stage, but together the unlikely pairing looked unstoppable all week. Seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe, no stranger to controversy himself, had previously told Eurosport that he hoped this run could rejuvenate their respective singles careers.

"What a week," said Kokkinakis. "Nick, I love you brother. I can honestly say we did not expect to even come close to this."

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open 'Comedy' - Kyrgios fakes underarm serve, fires down huge delivery instead 5 HOURS AGO