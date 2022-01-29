Nick Kyrgios could not resist poking fun at Thanasi Kokkinakis after the pair’s sensational run in the Australian Open men’s doubles ended with a trophy.
The temperamental Aussie is a lesser-spotted figure in the second week at a Grand Slam but has discovered a new lease of life on the doubles court alongside his friend.
Ad
The duo, dubbed the Special Ks, saw off Mathew Ebden and Max Purcells in straight sets in an all-Australian final on Saturday.
Australian Open
'Get him out!' - Kyrgios demands fan is chucked out in doubles final drama
“This week has been a dream come true for me. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” said Kyrgios.
“I’m super happy. I don’t even know how we’re doing this or what’s going on right now to be brutally honest.”
Kyrgios then turned to his team-mate Kokkinakis and said: “I know this big boy’s going to be out tonight, so ladies… let’s go!"
He quickly added: "I’ve got to stop now, I’ve crossed the line."
- 'Get him out!' - Kyrgios demands fan is chucked out in doubles final drama
- Epic junior final ends with lovely sportsmanship after player collapses with cramps
Highlights: Kyrgios and Kokkinakis take Australian Open doubles glory
Kyrgios’ career has been largely defined by events away from the racquet, but he followed up a commendable second-round exit to men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev with a thrilling run alongside Kokkinakis.
Injuries and illness had limited Kokkinakis’ time on the big stage, but together the unlikely pairing looked unstoppable all week. Seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe, no stranger to controversy himself, had previously told Eurosport that he hoped this run could rejuvenate their respective singles careers.
"What a week," said Kokkinakis. "Nick, I love you brother. I can honestly say we did not expect to even come close to this."
Although Australia were guaranteed a winner in the doubles, it capped a terrific day for the country after Ashleigh Barty ended a 44-year wait for a home singles champion.
Such was her dominance this week that Eurosport expert Mats Wilander claimed she could go on to win 10 more majors and likened her impact to Roger Federer.
- - -
Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99
Australian Open
'Comedy' - Kyrgios fakes underarm serve, fires down huge delivery instead
Australian Open
Kyrgios hits back at 'salty, ridiculous' player for calling him 'an absolute k***'
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad