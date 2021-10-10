Context
The order of play for Sunday October 10 at Indian Wells, the prestigious event often billed as the 'fifth Grand Slam', with Great Britain's Andy Murray in action against rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz.
Elsewhere, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev takes on the USA's Jack Brooksby while No.2 seed Stefanos Tsitispas faces Spain's Pedro Martinez.
Indian Wells
Indian Wells coverage as it happened - Norrie and Evans progress
In the women's draw, second seed Iga Swiatek locks horns with Veronika Kudermetova and Elina Svitolina meets Sorana Cirstea. US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez is also in action against No.9 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova while Victoria Azarenka is up against Petra Kvitova.
Brit watch / match of the day
It's all about Murray, sadly, with Emma Raducanu suffering an early exit in her first match since her US Open triumph.
Former world No.1 Murray overcame Adrian Mannarino 6-3 6-2 in round one to set up a mouthwatering showdown with Alcaraz, who at 18, became the youngest Spaniard to win an ATP Tour title since Rafa Nadal in 2004 with his victory in Umag in July.
- Norrie still has sights on ATP finals after edging to win over Sandgren
- Evans battles back to see off Nishikori challenge
- Raducanu did not have 'enough fire' in defeat to Sasnovich
Murray has already identified the teenager as a major star of the future but will now get to take a closer look at the world number 38 when they clash for the first time.
“He's already a fantastic player but he's got bags of potential,” said Murray. “I think there are a few guys that can obviously get there but just from watching him, I don't see many flaws for a young player.
“From what I've seen, he's got all the tools to be at the top of the game very soon.
“I think physically he's extremely strong and moves great around the court. He obviously plays well on the clay and on the hard courts which isn’t the case for all the young guys.
“He's got a big game and I think he's got a good attitude. I spoke a little bit to his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero about him and he said he's a good worker and he loves tennis and is very humble and stuff but believes in himself a lot.
“I think that from watching him and then chatting to you the guy who's coaching him who obviously has got a lot of experience up at the top of the game.
They would be the reasons I think he will be world No 1. There are no guarantees but I would say he's got the ability potentially to get there."
Order of play
Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time
- Veronika Kudermetova v Iga Swiatek
- Sorana Cirstea v Elina Svitolina
- Jenson Brooksby v Alexander Zverev
- Pedro Martinez v Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Leylah Fernandez v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Stadium 2
- Matteo Berrettini v Alejandro Tabilo
- Carlos Alcaraz v Andy Murray
- Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Simona Halep
- Petra Kvitova v Victoria Azarenka
- John Isner v Yoshihito Nishioka
Stadium 3
- John Millman v Jannik Sinner
- Brandon Nakashima v Taylor Fritz
- Felix Auger-Aliassime v Albert Ramos-Vinolas
- Jasmine Paolini v Jessica Pegula
Stadium 4
- Shelby Rogers v Irina-Camelia Begu
- Yulia Putintseva v Jelena Ostapenko
- Christopher Eubanks v Nikoloz Basilashvili
Stadium 5
- Kevin Anderson v Lorenzo Sonego
- Cristian Garin v Ernesto Escobedo
- Aleksandar Vukic v Alex de Minaur
- Karen Khachanov v Emil Ruusuvuori
Stadium 6
- Gael Monfils v Gianluca Mager
- Fabio Fognini v Jan-Lennard Struff
- Emilio Gomez v Pablo Carreno Busta
Indian Wells
Indian Wells order of play - Medvedev, Evans and Norrie feature in Saturday's action
Indian Wells
As it happened: Murray wins at Indian Wells but Raducanu loses