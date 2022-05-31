Day 11 of the French Open sees world No. 1 Iga Swiatek face Jessica Pegula while Holger Rune takes on Casper Ruud in the evening session at Roland-Garros.

Swiatek dropped her first set of the tournament in the previous round against Qinwen Zheng but remains the heavy favourite to win her second Grand Slam title in Paris.

The bottom half of the men's draw looks wide open as Andrey Rublev faces 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic before Rune and Ruud, who are both competing in their first Grand Slam quarter-final, meet in the last match of the day.

The other women's quarter-final sees Veronika Kudermetova take on Daria Kasatkina.

Top Match - Holger Rune v Casper Ruud

What an opportunity for Rune and Ruud.

The all-Scandinavian clash has got top billing on Wednesday under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier as both players look to reach their first Grand Slam semi-final.

Rune, 19, hadn’t won a Grand Slam match in two previous attempts but shocked fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last round . Ruud, 23, is more experienced and looked impressive in beating 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in his previous match.

Ruud should start as favourite given his ranking, his experience and the fact he has won all three previous meetings against Rune, all of which have been played on clay. However, Rune showed against Tsitsipas that he has the game to beat anyone.

Potential Upset - Iga Swiatek v Jessica Pegula

More by default that anything else, as the other three matches feel like they could go either way.

Swiatek likened losing a set against Zheng in the last round to a "cold shower", which could be ominous for Pegula, who was beaten in straight sets by the world No. 1 in the Miami Open semi-finals earlier this year.

But Zheng showed in taking the first set from Swiatek that she is not unbeatable, and perhaps nerves may play a part at this stage of the tournament.

'I was surprised' - Swiatek impressed by Zheng after fourth round battle

Order of Play, Singles - Wednesday, June 1

The first matches start at 11:00 BST, followed by the later ties.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Veronika Kudermetova (29) v Daria Kasatkina (28)

Iga Swiatek (1) v Jessica Pegula (11)

Andrey Rublev (7) v Marin Cilic (20)

Casper Ruud (8) v Holger Rune (evening session, not before 19:45 BST)

- - -

