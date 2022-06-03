Casper Ruud will face Rafael Nadal in the French Open final after beating Marin Cilic 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2.

Cilic started well and broke to 4-3 and maintained his advantage as he raced into a 6-3 lead to claim the first set.

The 33-year-old Cilic was also in his first semi-final at Roland-Garros, but is a previous winner of the US Open, as well as a losing finalist in both Wimbledon and the Australian Open more recently.

Ruud had reached the semi-finals with a four-set win over Holger Rune on Wednesday, while Cilic had impressively downed Andrey Rublev in an epic five-set duel on the same day.

Ruud, in his first Grand Slam semi-final, might have been nervous but he took a 2-1 lead in the second set with a chance to break. He continued to keep the Croatian on the back foot and secured the second set 6-4. Cilic bore much of the blame for the setback as he missed what seemed to be countless smashes despite his usually sound technique.

A stunning winner from Ruud moved him 3-0 up and threatened to move into the lead for the first time in the match, but the rhythm of play was interrupted by a pitch invader at 4-1

The 23-year-old Norwegian did not slip up when the players returned after a short break and took the third set 6-2, before facing a decisive fourth set.

Cilic failed to muster a fightback as he was broken twice to fall 4-1 behind and give Ruud the chance at victory simply by holding his serve for the rest of the match. He found little resistance as he cleaned up to win.

Ruud now faces former world No.1 Nadal on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the match, Ruud explained his route to victory after falling behind.

"It was a great match from my side," he started. "I didn’t start the greatest. I was too defensive and I was able to break him in the second set and that got me going, and then I played some of my best tennis. Super happy with the performance today.

"I think Marin is usually the one playing very fast and very hard, and that was the feeling I got. I figured I needed to step up and counterattack and go for some faster shots, and it worked. I changed a little bit but I also raised my level."

Ruud discussed Sunday's opponent, Nadal, whose Mallorca academy he moved to in 2018.

"Looking up to Rafa, the player I’m going to play in the final, he never complains," he said. "Perfect. He’s a perfect example of how you should be on court, never give up, never complain. He’s been my idol for all my life.

"It’s amazing, he’s the last player of the big three of the top players in the world I have never played against. This is perfect timing and worth the wait. To play him in the Grand Slam final will be a special moment for me, and hopefully for him - he’s going to be playing a student from his academy. It’s going to be a fun one."

