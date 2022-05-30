Day 10 of the French Open sees Rafael Nadal take on Novak Djokovic in the night match as the quarter-finals get going at Roland-Garros.

The match became a prospect the moment the draw was made, and both defending champion Djokovic and 13-time winner Nadal were able to come through their first four tests to book their place in the quarters.

Before that eagerly-anticipated match , the pair will find out who will be awaiting the victor in the semi-finals, with Carlos Alcaraz taking on Alexander Zverev.

Before those two men’s matches, and with the singles action taking place solely on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, No. 17 seed Leylah Fernandez faces Italian Martina Trevisan first, while Coco Gauff then squares off against fellow American Sloane Stephens.

Top Match - Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal

There was some debate over whether the Djokovic-Nadal match could, would and should be picked for the evening slot , but now it has been confirmed, the prospect of a 59th encounter under the lights makes for a mouth-watering occasion for Roland-Garros organisers and fans alike.

Whether the conditions play a factor remains to be seen, although Nadal has stressed he is in favour of playing during the day on clay.

"I don't like night sessions on clay. I am very clear with that," Nadal said earlier in the tournament. "I don't like to play on clay during the night because humidity is higher, the ball is slower and there can be very heavy conditions especially when it's cold.

"I think that makes a big difference on the way you play tennis on clay during the night and during the day."

Djokovic therefore perhaps takes the advantage mentally going into the match, admitting he was willing to “adapt” either way, and the bookmakers have the world No. 1 as favourite to win and take his record against Nadal to 31-28.

Potential Upset - Alexander Zverev v Carlos Alcaraz

It is difficult to pick an upset from Tuesday's four quarter-finals. Zverev would arguably be the one pulling off an upset if he overcomes Alcaraz, placed three seeds below him, while the two women’s matches look difficult to call.

Stephens is a 2018 finalist at the French Open, and the unseeded American will hope that experiences tells out against 18-year-old Gauff.

Meanwhile, Fernandez is still just 19 herself, and with this side set to put forward an unexpected finalist, Trevisan looks every bit capable of overcoming the No. 17 seed having not dropped a single set so far.

For that reason, we’re going full circle and calling Zverev beating Alcaraz a potential upset, irrespective of their seedings, especially as the latter emphatically won 6-3 6-1 in their Madrid Open final encounter earlier this month.

Order of Play, Singles - Tuesday, May 31

The first matches start at 11:00 BST, followed by the later ties.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Martina Trevisan v Leylah Fernandez (17)

Coco Gauff (18) v Sloane Stephens

Alexander Zverev (3) v Carlos Alcaraz (6)

Novak Djokovic (1) v Rafael Nadal(5) (evening session, not before 19:45 BST)

