Iga Swiatek is on a different level to the rest of the field left in the French Open, believes Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

World No. 1 Swiatek - who turned 21 on Tuesday - is on a remarkable 32-match unbeaten run and has dished out three bagels already in her run to the last eight in Paris.

Wilander, speaking ahead of Swiatek's quarter-final with American 11th-seed Jessica Pegula, said: “I think it [the Pole's battle against Zheng] shows she is still human and it shows that the level of the women’s game is incredibly high.

"The depth is unbelievable and any woman in the draw can come out and play great tennis.

"But where I think that she [Swiatek] showed she is not really on a human level is the way that she came back.

"She went off the court and she took her little notebook, she started singing a different song in her head, is what she told me afterwards, I was like ‘what?’

“She often sings a different song when she is playing and she changed the song after the first set and then of course she won [the final two sets] 6-0 6-2.

"So she is on a different level I think.

"I don’t know if there is a player left that can hurt her and I don’t think she is going to hurt herself in this tournament.

"She looks very, very stable.”

