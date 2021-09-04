Dan Evans faces his biggest test of the US Open against number two seed Daniil Medvedev, while Stefanos Tsitsipas’ conqueror Carlos Alcaraz is back in action against Peter Gojowczyk.

Evans is flying the flag in the men’s singles for Britain, and he will need to show he has recovered from his epic win over Alex Popyrin in round three as he faces a massive test in Medvedev.

Alcaraz won himself a legion of fans when beating Tsitsipas, and he will now have to back up that stunning victory against a player ranked 141 in the world.

The number two seed in the women’s draw is in action on Louis Armstrong Stadium, with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Elise Mertens.

Top Match

We have to plump for the second match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, as Evans faces Medvedev.

Evans has had a brilliant time in 2021, winning his first ATP title and taking the scalp of Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo.

His best result at a major is a fourth round run in Australia, and if he is to beat that effort in New York he will have to topple many people’s favourite for glory - Medvedev.

Potential Upset

The USTA knows how to schedule its event, and in placing Frances Tiafoe on in the evening against Felix Auger-Aliassime they have the makings of a cracker.

Auger-Aliassime is one of the brightest talents in the game, but Tiafoe carries real weaponry and a partisan crowd could spur him on.

Number 12 seed Auger-Aliassime battled past Roberto Bautista Agut to reach round four, and this is where the tournament starts to get interesting.

The Canadian 21-year-old’s best result at a Grand Slam was when reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon. He will face a test of his mettle against a sporty New York crowd, and he needs to show he has the mental strength to match his undoubted talent.

Brit Watch

Next-Gen Watch

Backing up a big win is one of the toughest tests in sport. Eurosport expert Mats Wilander has suggested Alcaraz has designs on reaching the top of the tree . To do that he needs to produce consistent brilliance, and also take care of the lesser lights.

After beating Tsitsipas in round three, he now needs to show he can shrug off a player who has a three-figure ranking in Gojowczyk.

Order of Play, Sunday, September 5 - From 4PM UK Time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

E. Svitolina (UKR) [5] vs. S. Halep (ROU) [12]

D. Evans (GBR) [24] vs. D. Medvedev (RUS) [2]

Not before 12am

F. Tiafoe (USA) vs. F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [12]

B. Krejcikova (CZE) [8] vs. G. Muguruza (ESP) [9]

Louis Armstrong Stadium (4pm)

B. Van de Zandschulp (NED) vs. D. Schwartzman (ARG) [11]

A. Kerber (GER) [16] vs. L. Fernandez (CAN)

E. Mertens (BEL) [15] vs. A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

Grandstand (4pm)

P. Gojowczyk (GER) vs. C. Alcaraz (ESP)

