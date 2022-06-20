Is Emma Raducanu going to win her fitness battle for Wimbledon 2022?

Raducanu made her name in front of her home audience at last year's Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round in style before retiring from her match against Ajla Tomljanovic with breathing difficulties.

In her next major, she showed those displays at SW19 were no fluke by winning the US Open in New York . And that as a qualifier.

That turned the Bromley star into a world icon, and the scrutiny will go up another notch for Wimbledon as it always does for home hopes.

IS RADUCANU PLAYING A WARM-UP EVENT PRIOR TO WIMBLEDON?

Raducanu's name did not appear on the list of wildcards for the Eastbourne International which runs from June 18-25. That tournament is one of the last Wimbledon warm-up events, and Raducanu's absence there - believed to be for precautionary reasons - means that if she does make Wimbledon, she will have played very little competitive tennis on the grass.

However, she may decide to play in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club in West London, which takes place between June 21-26. Other entrants for that event include Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, with Andy Murray also potentially putting his name down.

WHAT'S THE LATEST ON HER INJURY?

Raducanu lasted just seven games of her latest WTA Tour match at the Nottingham Open before suffering what she described as a "freak" injury during her first-round match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

That is the latest in a long line of injuries that have beset the 19-year-old this year, which have included blisters and a niggling back problem.

WHEN WOULD HER FIRST WIMBLEDON MATCH BE?

Raducanu's first round match in SW19 would be on either June 27 or 28, depending on where she is placed in the draw.

The Kent ace will be seeded in the top 10, and so should in theory have a favourable first-round match. However, what odds on her drawing wildcard Serena Williams, who is making her first competitive appearance in a year?

Raducanu is yet to confirm who will be in her box at Wimbledon from a coaching standpoint. She ended her tie-up with Torben Beltz in April after just five months, and though she was rumoured to be bringing on board famed Italian guru Riccardo Piatti, there has been no confirmation to date.

