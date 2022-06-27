Wimbledon
Wimbledon tennis live - Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu all in day 1 action
13:48
BURRAGE IS OUT
British wild card Jodie Burrage has been knocked out in the first round on Court 18. She has lost 6-2 6-3 to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.
13:47
DJOKOVIC 1-0 KWON
Djokovic has won his opening service game on Centre Court.
13:42
RUUD A SET UP
The French Open finalist has won the opening set tie-break 7-1 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Court 12.
Grand Slam race will 'be a little more open' when big three retire, says Ruud
13:35
DJOKOVIC COMING UP
Novak Djokovic is bidding to win his seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam as he looks to close the gap on Rafael Nadal who currently sits on 22 major titles. Djokovic gets underway against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in a few minutes times.
'He's the heavy favourite' - Schett backs Djokovic for Wimbledon glory
13:32
JABEUR A SET UP
Jabeur is wasting no time under the roof on Court 1. She takes the opening set 6-1.
13:25
HOW IS CAMERON NORRIE GETTING ON?
The British No. 1 currently leads 6-0 0-2 against Spain's Pablo Andujar. Norrie will be keen to start the tournament in strong fashion after getting knocked out by Maxime Cressy in the Eastbourne quarter-finals last week.
13:19
OVER ON COURT 1
Ons Jabeur, one of the favourites to go on and win Wimbledon this year, is underway against Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund.
13:13
RAIN HAS CAUSED DISRUPTION
Play officially got underway at 11am UK time but a rain delay has meant we are only into the first set in most matches. Centre Court action gets underway at 1:30pm UK time.
13:12
HERE WE GO!
It's Day 1 from Wimbledon with the world's best players descending on SW19 to battle it out for the third Grand Slam of the year. Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are all in action today. Keep it here for all the latest updates from around the courts!