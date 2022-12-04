Mikel Azcona was the toast of the small town of Falces in northern Spain on Friday evening when residents, plus friends and family, turned out in great number to give the King of WTCR for 2022* a special homecoming.
Driving a Hyundai Elantra N TCR for the BRC Racing Team, Azcona became the first Spaniard to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup by the scoring the points needed at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia last weekend.
