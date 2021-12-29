Real Madrid and Barcelona have suffered further outbreaks of Covid as more key players test positive for the virus.

Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Ernesto Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr have each tested positive for Covid-19.

They will now be required to isolate at home for ten days.

David Alaba and Isco tested positive last week, after Luka Modric, Marcelo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Rodrygo and Andriy Lunin also had the virus

The club sit top of La Liga and have won 11 of their last 12 games. They are back in action on January 2.

Fierce rivals Barcelona, currently in eighth place and 18 points behind Real Madrid, have also notched up a number of fresh cases.

The club announced on Wednesday that Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi have tested positive, just one day after Jordi Alaba returned a positive test.

The club explained that each of them are currently in isolation at their homes and are in good health.

