Juventus rescued a point to draw 1-1 with Bologna after the away side were reduced to nine men on 84 minutes.

The Old Lady finished the match in fourth place, three points behind Napoli who were due to host Torino later in the evening.

Former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic looked to have scored the only goal of the game early in the second half, and they were almost able to hold on when both Gary Medel and Adama Soumaoro were sent off on 84 minutes. The Chilean veteran earned two yellow cards as he argued the case with the match’s referee following Soumaoro's red.

However eventually the numerical advantage told for Juve as new signing Dusan Vlahovic continued his impressive form when he grabbed an equaliser in the 95th minute.

Elsewhere, Cagliari secured a 1-0 win over Sassuolo in Sardinia courtesy of an Alessandro Deiola goal just before the end of the first half. Sassuolo are in ninth while Cagliari stay 17th, just above the drop zone.

Federcio Fazio and Ederson scored in the fourth and sixth minutes respectively as Salernitana earned a 2-1 win at Sampdoria, with Francesco Caputo netting midway through the first half for the home side. Salernitana remain bottom Serie A while Sampdoria are 16th.

Udinese grabbed three second-half goals on their way to a 4-1 win over Empoli. The two mid-table sides are in 11th and 14th respectively.

Lucas Torreira scored after half an hour for Fiorentina as the Uruguayan midfielder earned his side a 1-0 home win over Venezia. Venezia stayed in 18th, just inside the relegation zone, with Fiorentina continuing to chase European football for next season in sixth.

