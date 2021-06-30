Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle for Nuno Espirito Santo to take over as manager, according to reports.

Nuno was linked with the vacant post earlier this summer and the Telegraph says Daniel Levy has finally closed the interview process with a view to appointing the Portuguese.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of names including former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag, Maurizio Sarri, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso.

Fans have been alarmed by the haphazard search for a new coach and the rate at which managers have distanced themselves from the chance to take charge at Tottenham.

Chairman Levy has decided it is better to appoint a manager now rather than wait to see who might be available at the end of Euro 2020.

Spurs did have their eye on Belgium coach Roberto Martinez and Italy boss Roberto Mancini, but were either of those men to take the job, it would conceivably be after pre-season started.

Tottenham have been in freefall for several months and the sacking of Jose Mourinho did nothing to arrest the decline.

The north London club have hired a managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, who has also held talks with Nuno.

Spurs were concerned by reports Nuno was being considered for the Fenerbahce post, but have been told the Turkish side are not interested in hijacking their deal.

Ryan Mason took interim charge after Mourinho’s exit, but Tottenham limped across the line in the Premier League, eventually finishing seventh.

Levy thinks Nuno’s team-building style suits Tottenham and the 47-year-old will be up against it from the off at Spurs considering last season’s performance.

Nuno guided Wolves into the top flight and established them as a top-half side, twice finishing seventh in the table.

Keeping Harry Kane will be top of Nuno’s to-do list, although the England striker has already told Levy he wants to leave.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with Kane, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020.

Kane is Spurs’ talisman and Levy is reportedly ready to price him out of a move away and reject City’s efforts to offer players in part exchange for the striker.

