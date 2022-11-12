Share
GEORGE RUSSELL WINS
Sainz is runner-up, Hamilton is third.
Verstappen and then teammate Perez, before Leclerc comes in sixth.
PEREZ WANTS FOURTH
As he battles Leclerc for points.
VERSTAPPEN UNDER PRESSURE
As Perez closes in from behind. Leclerc is up to sixth, with Norris, then Magnussen, Vettel and Gasly. Two laps left.
HAMILTON INTO THIRD
Sainz took third and then second, and Hamilton displaces Verstappen to claim third.
Verstappen down in fourth.
STROLL TEN SECOND PENALTY
The American gets a penalty for dangerous driving while under threat.
STROLL AND VETTEL INVESTIGATED
For the time they came together earlier in the race.
ON THE THIRD ATTEMPT
Russell is through and races ahead of them. A win here and take pole.
YELLOW FLAG
Albon looks to be in trouble, but it looks as if Vertsappen is on the edge, only to hold on from Russell's challenge.
RUSSELL MAKES AN ATTEMPT
He tries the inside, then the outside with DRS. On Turn 4 they almost come together, but Verstappen holds on and keeps the lead.
VETTEL THROUGH
Into 11th. Russell is a touch under one second behind Verstappen now.
VETTEL AND STROLL TUSSLE
The American covers to his left, with Vettel force onto the grass. Probably a touch extreme from Stroll, and Vettel will probably be miffed.
PEREZ THROUGH
He sweeps down the inside of Norris on the first turn, and now has Magnussen ahead of him.
HAMILTON IN FOURTH
Magnussen is down in fifth, Sainz third.
Hamilton, Zhou and Ricciardo are being investigated for a potential transgression at the start.
VERSTAPPEN IS AHEAD
Already the world champion sweeps past, and Russell is now second.
Alonso is now last after having to change his wing.
OFF WE GO
Magnussen in a healthy first, Verstappen takes second, while Ocon and Alonso come together with no serious consequences.
THE CARS ARE LINING UP
They're on the track, all on soft, except Verstappen and Albon.
10 MINUTES UNTIL LIGHTS OFF
And then we'll be underway.
HOW MAGNUSSEN TOOK POLE
DECKING EACH OTHER
A BATTLE FOR DIGNITY
ALEX? YES, READER. HOW DID FP2 GO? LIKE THIS, READER.
A FAIR AMOUNT OF PATRONISING SENTIMENT FOR MAGNUSSEN
