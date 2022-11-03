The 12th running of the Champion of Champions has seen some sizable shocks thus far with both Neil Robertson and Kyren Wilson knocked out of the invitational event, but Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump remain in contention.

There was serene progress for 2021 Champion of Champions winner Trump, who followed up a 4-2 win against Luca Brecel with a 6-1 success against recent Northern Ireland Open winner Mark Allen . While O'Sullivan begins his campaign against Robert Milkins on Thursday.

The final - on November 6 - is a best-of-19 encounter.

When is the 2022 Champion of Champions?

The 2022 Champion of Champions tournament will take place between 31 October and 6 November 2022.

Where is it being held?

The University of Bolton Stadium will host the event for the second year in a row having also held the event in 2021.

How to watch the 2022 Champion of Champions?

In the UK and Ireland, the Champion of Champions will be shown live on ITV4.

You can enjoy live text coverage and up-to-the-minute reports throughout the competition via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

What is the format of the 2022 Champion of Champions?

The elite 16-player event involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year.

Players are drawn into four groups of four and then paired into group semi-finals, with the winners going head-to-head in group finals. The four winners then progress to the tournament semis and the final.

Champion of Champions 2022 schedule, scores and results

Monday, October 31

13:00 (UK time)

Mark Selby 4-0 Lee Walker

14:00

John Higgins 4-2 Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Mark Selby 6-4 John Higgins

Tuesday, November 1

13:00

Neil Robertson 3-4 Fan Zhengyi

14:00

Kyren Wilson 3-4 Ryan Day

19:00

Fan Zhengyi 6-5 Ryan Day

Wednesday, November 2

13:00

Judd Trump 4-2 Luca Brecel

14:00

Mark Allen 4-2 Joe Perry

19:00

Judd Trump 6-1 Mark Allen

Thursday, November 3

13:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robert Milkins

14:00

Zhao Xintong v Mink Nutcharut

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan / Robert Milkins v Zhao Xintong / Mink Nutcharut

Friday, November 4

19:00

Judd Trump v Selby

Saturday, November 5

19:00

Fan Zhengyi v TBC

Sunday, November 6

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

- - -

