Zhang Anda scored the first 147 of the season as he defeated Anton Kazakov in the European Masters qualifying round.

Ukrainian competitor Kazakov took the lead in the game as he notched the first frame of their match-up 69-30, but Zhang reeled off five frames on the bounce to sweep to victory.

Anda not only grabbed a 147 in the second frame, but he finished on 151 after a foul gave him some extra points for what is likely to be the highest total score in a frame for the rest of the season, too.

His impressive form continued with breaks of 91, 80 and 72 helping him into the next round.

Hong Kong’s Marco Fu also won 5-1, defeating David Gilbert. A nice break of 69 took him 2-0 up in a bright start to the game, but a half century from the Briton briefly halved the deficit.

Fu then took the next three frames, finishing with the sole century break (115) of the match for victory.

An all-English tie was settled in Andy Hicks’ favour as he defeated Zak Surety 5-2.

Breaks of 72 and 75 won Surety the third and fifth frames, but Hicks edged the first and decisive last, with three half-century breaks of his own along the way.

