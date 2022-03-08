Ding Junhui won four frames in a row as he rallied to beat Robert Milkins 5-4 and reach the last 32 of the Turkish Masters in Antalya.

Ding looked to be heading for defeat after falling 4-1 behind against Milkins.

However, he made back-to-back centuries, a 131 total clearance and a 105 break, to get back into the contest and managed to secure his place in the next round.

Ding will play Tian Pengfei or Kyren Wilson in the last 32.

Yan Bingtao enjoyed a more straightforward win as he beat Joe O’Connor 5-2.

O’Connor threatened a comeback as he won two frames in a row after falling 3-0 behind, including

However, Yan reeled off three straight frames to advance to the next round where he will face Andy Hicks or Elliot Slessor.

Zhou Yuelong won a final-frame decider against Fan Zhengyi to make the last 32.

Oliver Lines and Ukrainian Iulian Boiko also advanced with 5-4 wins.

Lines beat Xiao Guodong while Boiko edged past Simon Blackwell.

The former world No.1 faces Michael Georgiou.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby are not playing the tournament.-

---

