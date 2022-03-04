Premium Snooker Ricky Walden - Joe Perry 02:37:22 Replay

Trump reacts to 'nervy Robertson win

'I felt nervy' - Trump reacts to beating Robertson but not playing well at Welsh Open

We will be back at 12:45pm on Saturday with Judd Trump in semi-final action as he continues to chase his first Welsh Open in Newport.

Latest results can be found here..

2022 WELSH OPEN QUARTER-FINALS

Ali Carter 4-5 Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson 3-5 Judd Trump

Zhang Anda 4-5 Hossein Vafaei

Ricky Walden 2-5 Joe Perry

Zhang Anda 4-2 Hossein Vafaei

Zhang chasing one more frame to secure a semi-final meeting with Judd Trump on Saturday afternoon.

Walden 2-5 Perry

Perry will face Jack Lisowski on Saturday night at the Welsh Open. 48 from Joe Perry to conclude his victory. He is through to the last four with an accomplished performance. Walden was in superb form, but just too many loose shots cost him.

Walden 2-4 Perry (13-30)

Perry with a long-range red, but no black to follow as he misses that off the spot. Well, Walden being offered plenty of encouragement to continue his comeback, but he misses brown with rest. Real chance for 'The Gentleman'.

Walden 2-4 Perry (12-21)

Perry shows off his cue power with a deep screw shot. Unlucky not to be on a red from brown. Safety shot is decent as Walden misses thin escape on red via cushion, but gets there second time.

Walden 2-4 Perry (0-0)

Off we go then into the seventh frame of this absorbing contest.

Walden 1-4 Perry (125-0)

Walden with a rapid knock of 125. Second century of the night yet he still trails 4-2. Astonishing level of play. Walden must be wondering how he is trailing 4-2.

Walden 1-4 Perry (43-0)

Safety error by Perry early in the sixth frame. Walden slots a fine black off side cushion to keep break bounding along. Could be another big contribution coming up.

Walden 1-3 Perry (1-118)

Magical from Joe Perry. A 4-1 lead with 118. Walden's missed black proves so costly.

Walden 1-3 Perry (1-70)

Perry going to move to the cusp of the semi-finals. Has taken these balls superbly well. Chance of a century for the World No 42.

Walden 1-3 Perry (1-40)

Wretched error by Walden as he misses a basic cut on black. That could prove to be so costly with Perry ready to pounce and growing in confidence.

2022 WELSH OPEN QUARTER-FINALS

Ali Carter 4-5 Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson 3-5 Judd Trump

Zhang Anda 2-1 Hossein Vafaei

Ricky Walden 1-3 Joe Perry

Zhang Anda 2-1 Hossein Vafaei

The remaining quarter-final has produced breaks of 108 and 67 as Zhang leads Vafaei early on.

Robertson devastated by Warne death

Neil Robertson lost 5-3 to Judd Trump in the Welsh Open quarter-finals, but wasn't helped by the news of Australian icon Shane Warne's death at the age of 52.

'Stunned' - Robertson devastated by 'idol and national hero' Warne's death

Walden 1-3 Perry (0-0)

56 minutes of snooker for four frames. Both men had chances, but Perry completes the formalities for a 3-1 lead. Stirring stuff with both men committed to attack.

Walden 1-2 Perry (50-45)

Tricky red along the top cushion refuses to fall. 50 break, but Perry with golden chance now of a 3-1 mid-session lead.

Walden 1-2 Perry (42-37)

Walden with opportunity to piece together some points in response after a red to a top bag somehow lands in the pocket. Some fine ball striking by Walden.

Walden 1-2 Perry (0-37)

Walden butchers a safety shot early in the fourth frame. Perry takes advantage only to miss an easy black when the break looked likely to develop into a frame-winning chance.

Walden 1-1 Perry (38-66)

Lovely long red by Perry and he progresses to put this frame away with some cool potting under pressure. Clears up to the blue. Didn't need pink or black. Walden has seen enough. Made a vibrant start to frame with 38, but broke down and never recovered supremacy. Perry leads 2-1.

Walden 1-1 Perry (38-42)

Down to the final two reds with Perry ahead by four points. Perry can't find a long red, but gets second prize by not leaving an easy chance for Walden.

Walden 1-1 Perry (38-7)

Perry connects with a middle jaw trying to run safe and has given Walden another chance to press ahead in the third frame. But he overpowers a black as it bounces back out. White opens the reds too which is bad news for Walden. Perry has chance to mount a strong recovery.

Walden 0-1 Perry (125-0)

Breathtaking response from Walden to level at 1-1. 125 break was sublime. Will do his confidence levels no harm.

Walden 0-1 Perry (63-0)

Walden picks out a fine cut on a red to a centre pocket before embarking upon a brilliant break. Rapidly reaches 50. This could be a one-visit effort from the 'Stamina Man'.

Walden 0-0 Perry (50-70)

Walden had a think about playing for snookers, but he has seen enough after the blue drops. A 1-0 lead for Joe Perry in the bid to reach five frames.

Walden 0-0 Perry (41-51)

Well, looked so good for Walden. Raced to 41, but a red to middle pocket eludes him. Perry returns looking to confirm his 1-0 lead.

Walden 0-0 Perry (0-51)

A nice contribution of 51 from Perry. Classy few shots, but a red with a rest fails to trouble the pocket. Opportunity for Walden to hit back.

Walden 0-0 Perry (0-38)

'The Gentleman' Joe Perry slams a long red into the rigging. Has hit that with some venom. Chance for Perry to compile some points in the opening frame.

Walden 0-0 Perry (0-0)

Quite a long old day so far that got running at 12 noon, but on we go into the evening session. Ricky Walden and Joe Perry battle it out for a semi-final duel with Jack Lisowski on Saturday.

2022 Welsh Open quarter-finals

Ali Carter 4-5 Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson 3-5 Judd Trump

Zhang Anda v Hossein Vafaei (7pm)

Ricky Walden v Joe Perry (7pm)

Robertson 3-5 Trump

Robertson 3-4 Trump (24-70)

But he misses a black off the spot. And this is going to cost Robertson the match. Trump finally slots the points he needs to reach the semi-finals. Robertson will rue missing that black, but he has not been in peak form today. Trump reaches the semi-finals.

Robertson 3-4 Trump (23-31)

A few delightful shots by Trump, but he misses a red to a middle pocket when it looked likely to be a match-winning break. So many twists and turns in this match. An encounter gripped by tension. Robertson presented with chance of a clinical counter attack.

Robertson 3-4 Trump (0-0)

Not so long ago, it looked liked a 5-1 win for Trump, but he has gone off the boil with a white leaving the table as he tried to hole a red. Needs to regain composure with Robertson trying to force a decider trailing 4-3.

Robertson 2-4 Trump (52-1)

A mid-range green hits the jaws of the green bag, but well placed to narrow the gap to only one frame.

Robertson 2-4 Trump (32-0)

Early run of 23 from the Australian here, but more to come surely after a mistake by Trump sees a white disappear. Is this match swinging back to the Masters winner?

Robertson 2-4 Trump (0-0)

Robertson breaks off in the seventh frame of a possible nine...

Robertson 1-4 Trump (61-56)

A terrific finish from Robertson to pinch the frame with Trump seemingly over the line. The clearance on the colours was a bit special. A 56 from Trump not enough to make the winning thrust.

Robertson 1-4 Trump (36-56)

Robertson battling hard. Down to the final red. Slides in the final red. Favourite to close to 4-2 behind with colours left up.

Robertson 1-4 Trump (15-56)

Trump left with red to a centre pocket. So near, yet so far as it doesn't drop. Just clipped the jaws. Still life in this match yet.

Robertson 1-4 Trump (15-56)

Trump needing a red and a colour to close out this win..three reds left up..

Robertson 1-4 Trump (15-33)

Robertson first to the punch in this sixth frame, but he only makes 15. Chance for Trump. He drives through the red, into the pack and slots the blue. Superb shot to open up the reds. This is a glorious chance to complete the win.

Robertson 1-4 Trump (33-71)

Down to the final red to sort out this frame. And Trump takes out the key ball before mopping up the required colours for a 4-1 lead. Has looked the more likelier player today and suddenly needs one frame to secure his spot in the last four. Can Robertson recover?

Robertson 1-3 Trump (28-57)

Nerves really starting to take a grip of this match. Both men missing, but Robertson tracking down this deficit. Key moments of this contest, you suspect.

Robertson 1-3 Trump (8-50)

But he misses a black off the spot. That was a real surprising miss by the 2019 world champion. Nobody expected that, least not Trump. Robertson handed a reprieve.

Robertson 1-3 Trump (7-26)

A brilliant double on a red by Trump after being asked to play again by Robertson. What a shot that is by the Juddernaut. Chance to ram home the advantage for a 4-1 lead.

Robertson 1-3 Trump (0-9)

Trump faced with a tricky little black. Tries to hold for a red, but forgets to pot the black. Robertson tries a speculative double on a red, but doesn't threaten the middle pocket.

Robertson 1-3 Trump (0-0)

Robertson 1-2 Trump (34-60)

Robertson attempts the green to the green pocket. Sticks in the jaws and the World No 4 has seen enough. Trump chasing two frames after the mid-session interval to reach the semi-finals.

Robertson 1-2 Trump (34-60)

A wonderful break of 60. He leads by 28 with 27 left up, but the brown doesn't drop as the insurance policy. Robertson chases one snooker with five colours remaining. Gets one, but Trump escapes via two cushions. Trump on cusp of a 3-1 lead.

Robertson 1-2 Trump (32-22)

Surprising miss on a black by Robertson when he looked well set. Not flawless from either man so far, but Trump will welcome the chance to recover in this frame.

Robertson 1-2 Trump (12-0)

A fabulous pot on a pink to a centre pocket by Robertson. Went all out for the pot and gets it, but can't run in more than 11. Another tactical joust on the cards, but Trump misses mid-range red by some margin. Another chance for the Aussie icon.

Robertson 1-2 Trump (0-0)

Eventually the concession comes from Robertson after he misses the yellow. Few scares for Trump late on in the frame, but he scrambles over the winning line. He leads 2-1. One more frame before the mid-session break.

Robertson 1-1 Trump (29-62)

Robertson benefits from a huge fluke as a red drops to a middle pocket after butchering a safety shot, but he needs two snookers after a black doesn't drop. Was not easy cueing. Trump forced to escape from snookers on the yellow, but does so nicely.

Robertson 1-1 Trump (6-62)

Trump wins the safety battle at the outset of the third frame. Picks out a terrific red to yellow pocket and is suddenly presented with chance to forge a lead. A brilliant pink to middle sees him crack open the reds. Clear run to the winning line in this frame with reds wide open, but he then misses pink to opposite middle. Surprising miss.

Robertson 0-1 Trump (103-36)

We are level at 1-1. A clinical break of 95 from the Melburnian to finish. Made that knock look effortless with the fans enjoying what they are witnessing. This quarter-final warming up nicely.

Robertson 0-1 Trump (31-36)

Error by Trump sees a red pop out to sit over a top pocket. Robertson fairly bashes the red into the pocket. No reds safe out there as he begins to eat into the Trump lead.

Robertson 0-1 Trump (8-36)

Trump chasing his first Welsh Open with Robertson bidding to emulate his victory here in 2007. Feels like Trump is the more settled performer so far. Juddernaut with a chance to build a solid lead in the second frame, but runs out of position on 36. Just the safety shot to follow.

Robertson 0-0 Trump (10-80)

A frame lasting just short of 25 minutes falls to Trump in the race to five.

Robertson 0-0 Trump (10-60)

Quite incredibly, these two players did not face each other in 2021. Have met seven times in finals with Trump 4-3 clear on that stat. Robertson trying to promote two reds off the side cushion. Which he does, but leaves a red for Trump to attack. The World No 3 misses and sees a blue fall for five foul points. Chance of Robbo counter attack, but he jaws a brown. Should be a 1-0 lead for Trump. Very nervy first frame.

Robertson 0-0 Trump (4-54)

Six reds left on table. Robertson almost sees a plant on reds drop to a middle bag. Trump will try to game manage this frame holding a handy lead of 50 points.

Robertson 0-0 Trump (4-17)

Robertson benefits from a fluke off a black hanging over a top pocket, but then misses the black moments later. Bit of an eccentric start to the frame with the black blocking bottom right corner pocket. Robertson misses a red down to the table to green pocket. Another chance for Trump to assert himself.

Robertson 0-0 Trump (0-13)

Trump with a trademark long red to get the ball rolling in this opening frame. But just 13 off his cue after running out of position. He leads 12-10 on the career head-to-heads with the Australian player, but that means little to this match.

2022 Welsh Open quarter-finals

Ali Carter 4-5 Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson v Judd Trump (2pm)

Zhang Anda v Hossein Vafaei (7pm)

Ricky Walden v Joe Perry (7pm)

Carter 4-5 Lisowski

A magnificent break of 135 to finish off in style. Lisowski the first man into the semi-finals. Trailed 4-2, but closing breaks of 82 and 135 complete the great escape. He is into the last four on Saturday. Next up is...Neil Robertson v Judd Trump....a real heavyweight duel. Lisowski will face Ricky Walden or Joe Perry in the last four.

Carter 4-4 Lisowski (0-86)

This has been a fantastic response from Lisowski. Got a touch of good fortune at the start of the frame, but he has made the most of it. Runs out of position on 68, but recovers with a stunning mid-range red. Carter not potting a ball in final three frames. Very impressive.

Carter 4-4 Lisowski (0-23)

Opportunity knocks for Lisowski here. Carter forced to attempt a long red. Doesn't drop and he has left a red over middle pocket for his opponent, who managed to cover the same red seconds earlier.

Carter 4-3 Lisowski (0-82)

A timely one-visit break from Lisowski. An 82. No century, but we are heading for the deciding frame. Always had the look of a tight finish and this quarter-final is wide open. Can somebody grab the initiative in the deciding frame? All comes down to who can hold their nerve best.

Carter 4-3 Lisowski (0-38)

A rip-snorting long red from Jackpot early in the eighth frame. Hand on table. Chance to pile on the points clutching his cue and the momentum.

Carter 4-2 Lisowski (0-72)

Not vintage Lisowski, but doing enough to extend the match. A break of 28 is added to the earlier 43 and that ensures this opening quarter-final will head for a penultimate frame. Could we be witnessing another deciding frame between this duo?

Carter 4-2 Lisowski (0-43)

Solid safety by Lisowski prompts the error by Carter. Imperative that he cashes in at this visit. Reaches 43, but going to be no more from him. Just nudges the black to safety off the top cushion.

Carter 4-2 Lisowski (0-0)

In goes the final red from Carter, Lisowski has seen enough. A run of 53 doing the damage in the sixth frame. 2009 Welsh Open winner Carter chasing one more frame to reach the semi-finals.

Carter 3-2 Lisowski (69-30)

Another break over 50 from Carter. Coming on strong at the right time. Can tell he suddenly fancies the job out there. Jackpot requires a snooker otherwise he will have lost a third straight frame.

Carter 3-2 Lisowski (41-23)

Carter benefits from a fine safety shot by cutting in a red to a middle pocket. Brilliant safety shot is followed by exquisite cut on a red and has chance to push on here at the business end of this match. Chance to move two up with a possible three to play.

Carter 3-2 Lisowski (16-23)

Has been the story of his day so far. Lisowski getting openings off his prodigious long potting only to break down among the balls. This time he registers only 23. Chance for Carter to punish such profligacy.

Carter 2-2 Lisowski (99-20)

Carter finally beginning to flow after error by Lisowski sees the white find its way down a pocket from a safety shot off reds. Much, much more like it from Carter as he heads over the 50 mark for the first time today. Looks to be in stroke at the right time of this match. A fine break of 86, easily the biggest of this match so far. How will Jackpot respond to that classy effort?

Carter 2-2 Lisowski (13-20)

Carter slots mid-range red before landing nicely on black. Trying to get moving, but then misses black seconds later. Bad miss with black on its spot. Still a struggle for both players among the balls as Lisowski fails to ease a red into the yellow pocket.

Carter 2-2 Lisowski (0-0)

Carter 1-2 Lisowski (76-51)

A rest shot for Carter on a red just fails to drop. So, so close as his head slumps, but Lisowski then overcuts the final red and it stays out. Carter needing colours to level up at 2-2. And he does by clearing to the black. No breaks over 50, but fascinating duel as they head for a 15-minute break.

Carter 1-2 Lisowski (48-44)

39 from Carter in response. Gritty break, but not spectacular enough to claim frame. Just the safety shot following that contribution. Fours reds left up as Carter clips home a superb red to a centre bag. Chance to make it 2-2.

Carter 1-2 Lisowski (28-44)

36 this time for Lisowski as a red fails to drop. Bad miss and he squanders obvious chance to move two frames ahead. Carter looking to pounce on that error.

Carter 1-2 Lisowski (5-16)

Quite a tense opening to this fourth frame. Carter attempting to avoid leaving Lisowski an easy opener. 12 minutes without a ball being potted before Lisowski rolls in a red along the top cushion. First access to the table falls to Jackpot in this frame.

Carter 1-2 Lisowski (1-0)

Carter's highest break of match so far is a modest 32. Suspect this might have to improve if the two-time world finalist is going to progress to the semi-finals.

Carter 1-1 Lisowski (22-77)

Classic cut on a long red by Jackpot. In goes the brown, red to follow and that will secure him a 2-1 lead. The long game is a real weapon in this match. Carter battling hard, but not sure how you can leave balls safe with Lisowski in this mood. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Carter 1-1 Lisowski (16-49)

Lisowski punches home a long red after Carter saw his attempt rattle in the jaws. Starting to move through the gears with his natural potting ability coming to the fore, but he gets a kick on a red. A break of 48, but frame still in balance.

Carter 1-1 Lisowski (16-1)

Lisowski with an early chance in the third frame, but he misses a mid-range yellow off the spot. Carter presented with opportunity he didn't expect, but just the 16 in response. Not best pleased.

Carter 1-0 Lisowski (0-71)

But another trademark long red from Jack puts the frame to bed. Ali has seen enough and we are all square at 1-1. Game on.

Carter 1-0 Lisowski (0-70)

A lead of 70 points for Lisowski. Carter needs one snooker with five reds still up so will fight on here.

Carter 1-0 Lisowski (0-56)

Carter escapes from a snooker superbly well only for Lisowski to can a magical red to centre pocket. Chance to level this match at 1-1.

Carter 1-0 Lisowski (0-39)

A fast start to this second frame by Jackpot. Red finds the mark from distance and he is among the balls. A brilliant spinning shot on white opens up the cluster of reds just enough to continue this break, but he runs out of position seconds later. Just the 39 when more looked likely.

Carter 1-0 Lisowski (0-0)

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (71-45)

Another blistering long red from Carter gives him first go at clearing up to win the frame. Blue is the key ball, stuck to a side rail. Nudges blue over middle pocket from pot on green. In goes the brown with rest. Lovely shot before blue and pink complete the job. A 1-0 lead for Carter.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (39-38)

This is such a taut opening frame. Would obviously be a valuable frame to win. Some decent safety shots by both men, but still three reds up.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (39-29)

A lead of 11 points for Carter with five reds left up. Bit of a safety jostle to give this opening frame some more meaning before Lisowski picks out a delightful long red of his own.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (34-28)

Thumping red by Carter disappears down the rabbit hole of the right corner. A punishing response to a loose safety shot. What will he compile this time?

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (27-28)

The Captain fairly wallops a white down a hole after potting a red. Was difficult to get any movement on the cue ball and that will be his first break of the day over. Lisowski leads by one point.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (16-24)

Early break of 24 from Jackpot, but Carter picks out a gem of a red to a middle bag to regain access to the table. That was a delightful piece of cueing. Obviously hitting the ball well.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (0-0)

The boys are officially on the baize. Great atmosphere in Newport. First man to five frames will progress to the last eight.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (0-0)

Carter is ranked at 26 in the world, but is provisionally up to 24. Carter won this event in 2009. Who did he beat in the final? 'The Outlaw' Joe Swail 9-5. Lisowski has been a finalist six times in ranking finals, but has yet to win one. Maybe this week is time to hit the jackpot.

Perhaps Carter will be inspired after losing narrowly to Lisowski in an epic at the World Championship 11 months ago. Lisowski made breaks of 121, 82, 77, 75, 72, 60, 52 and 51 with 'The Captain' responding with 89, 72, 61, 60, 59, 56 and 52 in a contest oozing class. A repeat of that one would do nicely today.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (0-0)

This will be the fourth meeting of this attacking duo. Lisowski leads his fellow Englishman 2-1 on the head-to-heads. Carter defeated 'Jackpot' 10-6 in the last 32 of the 2019 World Championship with Lisowski coming out on top 10-9 at the same stage of last year's Crucible event in Sheffield.

Lisowski also completed a 6-5 win over Carter in the last 64 of the 2015 International Championship in China. All fairly even then before this match.

Welcome back to Newport

It is quarter-final day at the Welsh Open. Some fascinating matches coming up with former world champions Judd Trump and Neil Robertson meeting in the quarter-finals after 2pm this afternoon. First up is former world finalist Ali Carter against World No 17 Jack Lisowski at high noon. Should be a fabulous Friday at Celtic Manor.

All quarter-finals are the best of nine frames with best-of-11 frame semi-finals on Saturday and a best-of-17 frame final on Sunday.

Ali Carter v Jack Lisowski (12pm)

Neil Robertson v Judd Trump (2pm)

Zhang Anda v Hossein Vafaei (7pm)

Ricky Walden v Joe Perry (7pm)

Ricky Walden held off a resurgent Ronnie O’Sullivan to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open courtesy of a 4-3 win.

The world No. 18 led 3-1 on the back of runs of 54 and 136 but breaks of 88 and 85 saw O’Sullivan force a final-frame decider. However, Walden held his nerve courtesy of an 83 to progress to the quarter-final stage where he will face the winner of Joe Perry and Kyren Wilson.

Walden drew first blood by taking the first frame. However, he did offer O’Sullivan the chance to pinch it after running out of position 70 ahead with 75 remaining; the chance went begging for the six-time world champion as he attempted to develop a red pegged against the rail, and, while it took two bites at the frame-ball red, Walden established a one-frame lead.

A three-ball plant got Walden his hand on the table in the second but he lost control of the cue ball and he jawed a red to the middle pocket, allowing the Rocket to pounce to level courtesy of a supremely-put-together 76.

Read full report here

- -

