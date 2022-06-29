After the conclusion of another extraordinary snooker season, we pick 10 of our favourite shots from the 2021/22 campaign as captured by the Eurosport cameras.

You can vote for your personal choice when we reveal our final list of contenders this month.

No. 1 – Trump positional magic seals key victory

Sometimes the finest shots in snooker are far from the flashiest.

Judd Trump's majestic match-winning positional shot on the yellow in the death throes of a taut last-16 match with Anthony McGill at the World Championship in April fits snugly into that category.

Leading McGill 12-11 and 55-41 with only the colours left up, Trump faced a tough challenge knowing one mishap would give McGill the chance to force the deciding frame.

Sliding in the yellow was a difficult enough assignment, but the 2019 Crucible winner sensed his opportunity to finish the match in one visit.

Playing with right hand side made the shot missable, but was required to give him a chance to land on the green on the same side of the table near the baulk line.

He stroked the yellow ball in with authority before watching the white come off two side cushions and rolling at perfect pace behind green to a centre pocket.

‘Ooo, it’s perfect!’ – Trump sinks shot of the tournament contender in pivotal last frame

"How about this? Oooh, it is perfect," said Dominic Dale, a two-time ranking event winner.

"Given context and timing, one of the shots of the championship," added cue sports expert Phil Yates in the commentary box.

But it was only made possible by a pristine positional touch under severe pressure.

Trump can produce some awe-inspiring pots, but his deft touch under the hammer is just as poignant.

- - -

