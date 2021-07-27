Team GB’s woes in the taekwondo continued as Bianca Walkden suffered an agonising last second loss in the women’s +67kg semi-final to South Korea’s Lee Da-bin.

Two points up with just three seconds to go, Da-bin struck the Liverpudlian with a three-point head kick to steal a 25-24 victory at the death.

To add insult to injury, Larin Vladislav’s 30-3 dismantling of Hongyi Sun in the men’s 80kg semi-final moments after Walkden’s loss meant that fellow Brit Mahama Cho would not have a shot at the bronze via the repechage.

On Sunday, Walkden had watched on in tears as teammate Jade Jones’ bid to win a historic third consecutive Olympic gold was shockingly cut short in the round of 16.

A three-time world champion, these scenes of anguish were repeated at the Makuhari Messe Hall today as the 29-year-old Brit saw defeat snatched from the jaws of victory.

The competitors entered the final round with nothing to separate them at 10-10, but the South Korean started the closing stage brightest.

A string of video reviews to challenge Gam-jeom penalties disrupted the flow of the round, with several long pauses.

With Gam-jeom’s in mind, Walkden may look back and rue the string of penalties that occurred and ultimately cost her the match – picking up eight gam-jeom’s to her opponents two, a couple short of an automatic disqualification.

Trailing by three with half a minute remaining, Walkden battled back to take the lead for the first time in the round with just 10 seconds on the clock, before quickly extending the breathing room to two points.

With the contest just moments from ending Da-bin connected with a head-kick, sending Walkden sprawling to the mat and snatching a dramatic win.

The Brit lay prone on the floor, her despair and exhaustion evident as Team GB logged another devastating defeat.

