Great Britain have completed their team for the Davis Cup finals by adding Liam Broady as the fifth member of the squad.

World No 128 Broady joins Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the five-man team.

The Davis Cup finals will be held in Innsbruck, Madrid and Turin, with Great Britain playing their two group matches in Innsbruck.

Leon Smith’s team start against France on Saturday, November 27 before facing Czech Republic on November 28.

The six group winners qualify for the quarter-finals along with the two best-placed runners-up. If Great Britain win the group they will remain in Innsbruck until November 30 for a potential quarter-final tie. The semi-finals and final will be held in Madrid.

“I'm not sure I deserve to play in that team. Cam and Dan have had a great year. Liam Broady's in and around the top 100 now and we've got very strong doubles as well.”

Murray did backtrack slightly recently, though, and suggest he could be open to playing.

“Never say never, maybe I could be convinced to play,” he said. “When I was getting asked about it, I had six weeks in a row planned. I am not young, I need to rest as well. When I have played, the Davis Cup has always been physically very demanding. At times I’ve played matches when I probably shouldn’t have. There were many times when I was younger where I had injuries and the team and everyone knew about that and sort of made me play.

“When you’re playing for your country and stuff, there’s always an extra pressure when people are trying to get you to play because you don’t want to let your team down. Sometimes I’ve maybe not been protected in these situations in the past and it cost me. I just want to be mindful of that in the future.”

