A. Zverev vs C. Alcaraz | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 31.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Live
In Progress
A. Zverev (3)
A. Zverev (3)
6
6
4
0
C. Alcaraz (6)
C. Alcaraz (6)
4
4
6
1
Alexander Zverev - Carlos Alcaraz

Live commentary

18:06
ZVEREV 6-4 6-4 4-6 0-1* ALCARAZ
The crowd are siding with Alcaraz here and Zverev is being put to the test. Alcaraz takes the opening game of this fourth set.
18:05
Live comment icon
'NO RIGHT TO WIN THAT POINT'
"Alcaraz really had no right to win that point!" said Tim Henman on commentary.
'No right to win that point' - Alcaraz wows fans in amazing rally
18:00
Live comment icon
ZVEREV 6-4 6-4 *4-6 ALCARAZ
A brilliant passing shot from Alcaraz sends the crowd into raptures and he now has two set points! His groundstrokes were simply too powerful for Zverev to handle! Alcaraz gets it at the first time of asking with his drop shot forcing Zverev to hit into the trams. Alcaraz is back in this!

Statistics

Alexander-Zverev-headshot
AlexanderZverev
Germany
Germany
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
2

Sets won

1
7
Aces
2
6
Double faults
2
70%
First serve in
61%
75%
Win first serve
75%
64%
Win second serve
51%
44%
Net points won
76%

Players Overview

Alexander-Zverev-headshot
AlexanderZverev
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking3
  • ATP points7075
  • Age25
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking6
  • ATP points4648
  • Age19
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight72kg

