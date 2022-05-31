A. Zverev vs C. Alcaraz | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 31.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
A. Zverev (3)
6
6
4
0
C. Alcaraz (6)
4
4
6
1
Alexander Zverev - Carlos Alcaraz
Live commentary
18:06
ZVEREV 6-4 6-4 4-6 0-1* ALCARAZ
The crowd are siding with Alcaraz here and Zverev is being put to the test. Alcaraz takes the opening game of this fourth set.
18:05
'NO RIGHT TO WIN THAT POINT'
"Alcaraz really had no right to win that point!" said Tim Henman on commentary.
'No right to win that point' - Alcaraz wows fans in amazing rally
18:00
ZVEREV 6-4 6-4 *4-6 ALCARAZ
A brilliant passing shot from Alcaraz sends the crowd into raptures and he now has two set points! His groundstrokes were simply too powerful for Zverev to handle! Alcaraz gets it at the first time of asking with his drop shot forcing Zverev to hit into the trams. Alcaraz is back in this!
Statistics
2
Sets won
1
7
Aces
2
6
Double faults
2
70%
First serve in
61%
75%
Win first serve
75%
64%
Win second serve
51%
44%
Net points won
76%
Players Overview
AlexanderZverev
Germany
- ATP ranking3
- ATP points7075
- Age25
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking6
- ATP points4648
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
