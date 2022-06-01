Day 12 of the French Open sees world No.1 Iga Swiatek take on Daria Kasatkina before Italy's Martina Trevisan faces American Coco Gauff at Roland-Garros.
The 2020 French Open champion Swiatek remains the heavy favourite to win her second Grand Slam title in Paris when she takes on Kasatkina, who has never been to a Grand Slam semi-final before.
Trevisan, unseeded heading into this year's French Open, will play US phenom Gauff later on Philippe-Chatrier. At the 2020 edition of the tournament, the Italian defeated Gauff 4-6 6-2 7-5 in a second-round encounter and will be looking to spring another surprise on Thursday.
Top match - Iga Swiatek v Daria Kasatkina
Iga Swiatek has dropped only one set en route to the semi-finals of the French Open. The 19-year-old has stormed through the competition so far and is on a 33-match winning streak.
Kasatkina, meanwhile, has surprised many to reach this stage of the competition and has followed up her run to the Rome semi-finals last month by reaching her maiden Grand Slam semi-final.
Eurosport's Alex Corretja believes world No. 1 Swiatek has the edge going into their semi-final, but Kasatkina will likely make life difficult for her teenage opponent whose winning streak must end at some point.
Potential upset - Martina Trevisan v Coco Gauff
No. 18 seed Gauff is considered the favourite against the 59th-ranked Italian heading into their semi-final with both players looking to reach their first ever Grand Slam final.
However, it must be remembered that Trevisan is on a 10-match winning streak right now. The 28-year-old entered this year's Roland-Garros having won the Morocco Open, her first WTA tour title, and is enjoying a steady rise having been away from the sport for four years after a long battle with anorexia. In the last round she beat 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3.
Gauff has strung together impressive results herself, including a straight-sets victory over compatriot Sloane Stephens in the quarter-finals, to set up a compelling duel on Philippe-Chatrier.
Order of Play, Singles - Thursday, June 2
The first semi-final starts at 14:00 BST, followed by the later ties.
Court Philippe-Chatrier
- Iga Swiatek (1) v Daria Kasatkina (20)
- Martina Trevisan v Coco Gauff (18)
