Chris Evert feels the major doubt for Rafael Nadal is whether his body will stand up to one more match at the French Open.

The match had gone three hours for not even two sets, and Nadal looked fatigued.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has a longstanding foot complaint, and Evert’s concern is whether he can go to the well one final time against a 23-year-old Casper Ruud.

“Rafa I felt like today, even though he has such fight, he was maybe a step slower as he has had such gruelling matches,” Evert said in the Eurosport studio. “I am unsure which Rafa will show up.

“I have no fear he will not be the Rafa in the past, but you just never know with your body and with the pressure.”

The pair have never played a competitive match, but Evert says there are no concerns about a lack of knowledge on either side.

“Their coaches are going to be doing some homework tonight and will know the right strategy and the right plan to use,” Evert said.

Mats Wilander feels Ruud - who beat Marin Cilic in four sets to reach the final - needs to turn the contest into a war of attrition, and should hit backhands rather than his favoured shot of running round to take balls on his forehand.

“He moves so well, Casper,” Wilander said in the Eurosport studio. “It’s helping Casper to develop his game when he plays against guys like Cilic, as running around to hit forehands is not the path forwards for Casper.

“He needs to take the ball earlier on the backhand, giving it a little more air.

“If he tries to run around and hit the forehand, he is going to open up the forehand corner and Rafa is going to absolutely destroy that corner.

"The way forward for him is to take the ball a little earlier and not run around for the forehand.”

'No one is stronger mentally than Rafa' - Evert and Wilander on Ruud v Nadal

Nadal is conceding 13 years to Ruud, and Wilander feels the Norwegian should take the match into the trenches.

“He needs to turn this into a cross country ski race, five hours, and ask Rafa at 36...,” Wilander said. “The plan has to be I’m 23, you’re 36, and I'm going to see how far you can run.”

Evert is intrigued as to how Ruud will approach Sunday’s final.

"It will be interesting to see what kind of a game he plays,” Evert said. “Will he play counter-puncher and run down everything, or will he try and be the aggressor, to take the first strike and dictate the match, drop shot and come into the net?

“He will need his serve as that will give him some free points against Rafa.”

'I wonder which Rafa will show up' - Evert previews Ruud v Nadal in French Open final

