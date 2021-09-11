Joe Salisbury has become the first Brit to win two doubles titles at a Grand Slam after he and Desirae Krawczyk clinched the mixed doubles crown at the US Open.

The 29-year-old and Krawczyk sealed a straight-sets, 7-5 6-2, win in Arthur Ashe Stadium as they overcame Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo at Flushing Meadows.

For Salisbury and Krawczyk it was yet another major after they triumphed at the French Open earlier this year, while the American also added the Wimbledon title alongside another Brit, Neal Skupski.

The men's doubles final had already delivered a title for Salisbury and his other American partner, Rajeev Ram, after the pair came back from a set down to defeat Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares in a deciding set , 3-6 6-2 6-2.

Salisbury, who now has four Grand Slam titles to his name, could not have been more delighted to secure another huge victory on the biggest stage.

"It's been such an incredible couple of weeks," he said in his winning speech.

"It's been so much fun. To come away with two titles, I couldn't have even dreamt of that."

If that were not enough, Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid also completed a stunning and historic calendar Grand Slam in the men's wheelchair doubles on Saturday.

Raducanu became the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in 44 years at Flushing Meadows, and the teenager is on the verge of creating yet more history as a qualifier.

