Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has conceded the ‘uncertainty’ created by Roman Abramovich’s name being mentioned in Parliament on Thursday.

The German is preparing his players to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, and acknowledged the trouble that the development has caused for the match, but also the wider implications.

Abramovich is often linked to Russian president Vladimir Putin and held political positions in Russia. He is also an Israeli citizen after having his residence status changed in 2018 by the UK government, who delayed renewing his visa.

Labour MP Chris Bryant named the oligarch in Parliament as politicians discussed the attack by Russia, and stated that a home office document leaked to him linked Abramovich to the Russian state and ‘corrupt activity and practices.’

Abramovich and Chelsea have long faced accusations and criticism over the source of their and their owner’s wealth. With sanctions on Russia escalating as the war continues, it is conceivable that the 55-year-old will be targeted as a prominent figure.

He has consistently denied being close to Putin.

Tuchel - who joined Chelsea after leaving PSG, also owned by figures with links to extensive human rights abuses - said he had kept abreast of the conversations.

“I am aware of all these scenarios and I am aware of all these discussions at the moment,” Tuchel admitted. “I would love to take my right not to comment on this until there is a decision made. But we are aware of it and it’s distracting us, it’s worrying us. To a certain degree I can understand the opinions and the critical opinions towards the club, towards us who represent that club. I can understand that and we cannot fully free ourselves from it.

“Maybe people understand that me as a coach or the players, we don’t have the insight what is really going on. At the moment we don’t feel responsible for all this. We feel that it is horrible and there can be no doubt about it. War in Europe was unthinkable for me for a long period. The impact is clear and the discussions have an impact. Let’s be a bit more patient and understand what the measurements will be and then we have to maybe deal with it.”

Tuchel continued, saying: “You’re right, we should not pretend that this is not an issue and I agree. The situation in general, for me and for my staff and for everybody here at the Cobham, for the players, is horrible. Nobody expected this.

“It’s pretty unreal, it’s clouding our minds, it’s clouding excitement towards the final and it brings huge uncertainty. Much more to all people and families who are actually more involved than us. And our best wishes and our regards and thoughts are obviously with them.

“Still, there are so many uncertainties around the situation of our club and of the situation in the UK with scenarios like this that it makes no sense if I comment on it. We are aware of it, we have not so much inside information as you think and in the very end, and don’t understand me wrong, I think it’s also derived from the team and from the staff, and I include myself, to be maybe not political. To do sports and to focus on sports. Not because we are hiding. The situation is clear, it’s horrible, there is no doubt about it.”

“There is no shutting the doors and now we focus on football. We are still privileged to live in peace and freedom right here where we are right now. And we are still privileged to have a game of football, to have an emotional but peaceful environment with fans in the stadium.”

