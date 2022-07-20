Hosts England will bid to continue their hopes of a home triumph as they take on Spain in the first quarter-final at Euro 2020.

Sarina Wiegman's side produced some fine football to top Group A, progressing without conceding a goal, surviving the Covid-enforced absence of their coach to beat Northern Ireland 5-0 in their final group game.

Ad

Spain, meanwhile, finished second in Group B behind Germany, with Marta Cardona's late winner against Denmark setting up a meeting with England.

Euro 2022 White beating Rooney record would 'speak volumes' for women's game, says Smith 15 HOURS AGO

Regarded as potential contenders, Spain have suffered a run of poor injury luck, with key midfielder Alexia Putellas tearing her ACL on the eve of the tournament to join an absentee list that also includes Jennifer Hermoso, the nation's record scorer.

Still, a side built around the strength of their possession play and the core of Barcelona stars still have plenty to trouble England in Brighton.

'Hopefully she can deliver' - Can Wiegman take England to glory at Euro 2022?

Wiegman has insisted that England's players will not be overawed by the occasion : "It’s another game. We always talk about expectations but we have done that early on in the preparations.

“We are just trying to play football at our best and use our strengths to exploit the weaknesses of the opponent.

"Yes, we know it’s the knockout stage but that’s the same for the opponent. It’s exciting. We want to work as hard as we can and hopefully we will become successful."

How can I watch Euro 2022 England v Spain on TV and livestream?

The BBC are the rights holders in the United Kingdom for Euro 2022 with coverage on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. England v Northern Ireland will take place on Wednesday July 20 on BBC 1 from 19:30 UK time at the Falmer Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion.

You can find all of the latest news, including match reports and post-match fallout on Eurosport.co.uk

When is Euro 2022 England v Spain

The match is on Wednesday July 20 with kick off at 20:00 UK time in Brighton. The winner will face either Sweden or Belgium in the semi-finals.

Spain's predicted starting line-up against England

Marta Cardona's winner off the bench against Denmark could bring the Real Madrid winger into contention for a starting place, while Lucia Garcia would appear to be vulnerable - the striker was taken off at half-time in that last group encounter. The Athletic Bilbao striker could enjoy a more proactive opponent, though, while coach Jorge Vivlda must also consider how best to utilise Mariona Caldentey, who has largely played in a deeper role so far this tournament.

Spain (possible): Paños; Batlle, Paredes, Mapi León, Carmona; Bonmatí, Aleixandri, Guijarro; Cardona, González, Caldentey.

England’s predicted starting line-up against Northern Ireland

England, by contrast, appear relatively settled. Wiegman is as yet unsure if she will be able to attend the fixture after her positive Covid test, though the England manager has said she is "feeling well and ready to go". Reserve goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has tested positive for the coronavirus, but was unlikely to feature.

The side should take on a familiar look, with captain Leah Williamson again in the heart of the defence.

England (possible): Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead

Euro 2022 ‘You talk pressure, we’ll talk football’ – Wiegman previews England’s Euros quarter-final 21 HOURS AGO