Rafael Nadal is preparing for the French Open final, and his PR manager has moved to deny talk of a retirement press conference.

Nadal arrived in Paris with concerns over a long-standing foot complaint, and he had spoken about being unsure how long he could continue competing.

The focus is on the final with Casper Ruud on Sunday afternoon, but reports swirled that his team had asked for a second press conference - irrespective of the result of the final.

That was interpreted by some as a suggestion that Nadal would announce his retirement from the sport, but his agency has denied the claims.

In a statement, Benito Perez-Barbadillo denied the suggestion that Nadal requested a second press conference, saying the rumour was 'false'.

Following Nadal's win over Zverev, where he looked fatigued, Eurosport expert Chris Evert said she was unsure how the 36-year-old's body would cope in the final, but said she expected the 13-time French Open champion to fight hard for the win.

'I wonder which Rafa will show up' - Evert previews Ruud v Nadal in French Open final

“Rafa I felt like today, even though he has such fight, he was maybe a step slower as he has had such gruelling matches,” Evert said in the Eurosport studio. “I am unsure which Rafa will show up.

“I have no fear he will not be the Rafa in the past, but you just never know with your body and with the pressure.”

