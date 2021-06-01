Refresh for all the latest news

16:40 - Trent set for England squad

The England camp has more leaks than a colander apparently, as Sky Sports are now reporting that Trent Alexander-Arnold will, after all, be included in the final squad.

He doesn´t look thrilled about it in that photo though.

16:25 - Gerrard to Everton?

Can you imagine...?

16:15 - Garcia to Barca

Okay, this did happen this morning. But just a reminder that Man City´s Eric Garcia has, as expected, moved to Barcelona.

14:55 - Ramsey focused on Juventus

Another ex-Prem star failing to flourish in Europe is Aaron Ramsey. Injuries have stifled him at times as his Juventus career is yet to truly take off.

Yet he insists his future remains with the Old Lady.

"It's obviously been a very frustrating period for me over the past couple of years picking up several niggling injuries.

"When you go to a new club, you want to hit the ground running, to show everyone what you're capable of doing consistently. Injuries that set you back a couple of weeks prevents you generating any rhythm. Covid hasn't helped."

And when asked if he will be returning to Turin after the Euros, Ramsey added: "Yes, I'm a Juventus player."

14:35 - Nuno to Everton?

Looks like the hunt for a new manager has already begun, and talkSPORT are reporting that Everton could go in for Nuno Espirito Santo in their bid to replace Ancelotti.

14:20 - Ancelotti imminent

14:05 - Laporta on Messi future

Barca president Laporta has spoken up on the future of Lionel Messi.

"Our talks with the agents of Lionel Messi are going well. We hope they continue to progress. It´s not done...but we know Leo wants to stay"

Messi requested a move away from the club alst summer, but the mood around the Nou Camp has calmed recently, and the arrival of close friend Sergio Aguero may have helped too.

13:50 - Hazard denies Real exit talk

Eden Hazard has had a fairly rotten time in Madrid so far, but has denied rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

He said: “I still have a three-year contract with Real Madrid, so going back to England is out of the question. Everyone knows that my first two years were not good. First I want to prove myself at Real Madrid. I will do everything to do that.

“I certainly don’t see myself leaving Madrid, given the contract situation. “For myself, I know myself and I know when I’m in shape. If that’s the case, I can give it my all for Real next season. That’s my plan.”

13:30 - Ancelotti one step away from Real return

This is escalating quickly.

13:17 - Aguero thinks Messi will stay

New Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero says he believes that Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona.

Speaking to the media, he said: "Ít is obviously a pleasure to play alongside him. I know him pretty well. I think he will stay."

There´s speculation that Barcelona may have even brought Aguero to the Nou Camp in order to keep Messi happy. The two are very, very close friends.

13:00 - Manager of the season nominees announced

Hard to call this one, especially after Pep´s defeat in the Champions League...

12:45 - Player of the Season nominees announce

Who do you fancy?

England´s captain Harry Kane is in the mix, as well as the prodigal Mason Mount and fellow England squad-member in waiting Jack Grealish.

12:25 - Run of play

Get excited.

12:10 - Watkins in action

Has this man secured a spot in the final squad then? As Mason Greenwood withdraws, Watkins has surely moved up the pecking order. With Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin the two premiere frontmen for the national team, is Watkins the new third man?

Ollie Watkins in action during England training Image credit: Getty Images

11:50 - Ancelotti to Madrid gains ground

Bit gutted really. Class manager and is great to have him in the Premier League.

11:30 - Ancelotti linked with Madrid return

Huge news. Marca are reporting that Ancelotti is the preferred candidate for the vacant managerial position at Real Madrid following Zinedine Zidane´s exit.ç

The Italian is a three time Champions League winner and brought La Decima to Real seven years ago.

But the legend is at Everton these days. A gutterblow for Toffees fans were he to leave.

Carlo Ancelotti Image credit: Getty Images

11:10 - Where are we at?

A whirlwind start to the day! So, how do things stand?

Well, Southgate´s squad is already down to 32 following the withdrawal of Mason Greenwood. Perhaps that opens the door for Ollie Watkins to stick around.

Jesse Lingard and James Ward-Prowse look set to miss out too, while Trent´s position remains entirely unknown with very mixed reports on the matter.

And there´s also the small matter of Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale, none of whom were nailed on members of the final squad.

Something´s got to give.

10:45 - Rummenigge steps down early

It´s the German administrative transfer news you´ve all been waiting for as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge steps down early from his position as Bayern Munich CEO, with legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn to take his place. The move was set to go ahead at the end of the year but has been pushed forward as Rummenigge terminated his contract early.

Bayern-CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (links) und Vorstandsmitglied Oliver Kahn hüllten sich nach dem Flick-Beben in Schweigen Image credit: Getty Images

10:30 - Lingard set to miss out?

Reports coming thick and fast now as the Athletic also report that Jesse Lingard is set to miss out on the final squad despite his very impressive second half of the season with West Ham.

Greenwood, Lingard, Trent, Ward-Prowse...?

10:12 - Greenwood withdraws from England squad

Heartbreaking stuff for the young man no doubt, but Mason Greenwood has been forced to withdraw from England´s provisional squad due to injury.

Greenwood is one of the standout finishers in the camp and looked set for a place in the final 26. ç

A real shame for the 19-year-old.

10:05 - Trent, in or out?

Few players in England squad history have been subject to so much speculation over their inclusion in a tournament squad.

But it is still unknown whether Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of the world´s standout attacking right-backs over the past few seasons, will feature in Southgate´s final squad.

Some say that Southgate is a fan of his versatility, others say the recent achievements of Kyle Walker (Premier League), Reece James (Champions League) and Kieran Trippier (La Liga) give them the edge.

Who knows? ESPN apparently.

09:48 - Man City to offer sensational swap for Kane

Wow. Now, this would be huge.

Manchester City are ready to offer Gabriel Jesus and Nathan Ake in a swap deal for England captain Harry Kane, .

Even Pep Guardiola´s side appear to be experiencing cashflow problems and could offer a swap, a rare occurrence in any Premier League season-

But are Spurs likely to accept City´s sloppy seconds in exchange for their prized asset without cash? I´m not so sure.

09:30 - Ward-Prowse to miss out?

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is set to miss out on the final 26, according to the Athletic.

The report suggests that Gareth Southgate plans on prioritising players from clubs that finished higher up the table too. and that Jordan Henderson gets the nod despite not having played any competitive football since February due to injury.

Ward-Prowse Image credit: Getty Images

We will miss his free-kicks, that´s for sure.

09:15 - Who are the seven?

So, as we know, seven of the current England camp will be ousted today. Seven will be watching the Euros from home. Seven will have wait at least another year for another chance. Seven will avoid the fearsome scrutiny of England fans this summer and probably return super fresh for their domestic seasons. Ups and downs.

We know that Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey and Ben White are likely to be among the seven. And we´re not short on rumours on the other four either...

09:00 - Good Morning!

You like gossip and news? Well, Tuesday June 1 is your day. Freddie Clayton will be here from 09:00 with all the gossip from the world of transfers AND all the gossip and then news from Gareth Southgate's England squad announcement. Here are, by the way, seven players that could , should and probably will get the cut when the squad is whittled down from 33 to 26.

